McDowell to host Little League softball state tourney

McDowell County Little League has seen a lot of growth as a program over the past few years, going from just a 9-12-year-old baseball league to now providing as many as five different leagues in both baseball and softball.
With that growth comes opportunity for the privately run organization, as McDowell will be hosting the 10-12-year-old State Softball Tournament which begins on Monday at Big League Camp.
Monday’s event will be the first time in which a Little League sanctioned state tournament of any age or gender has been held locally. McDowell has chartered a program going back to 2012. The county also held a brief membership back in the 1980s before dropping its charter.
McDowell, a long-time member of the old North Carolina District 7, moved this season to District 1 as it absorbed all the original D7 programs. The league was then awarded the hosting rights of the 10-12 softball tournament back in April and the league has been preparing for the event.
The tournament assignment also accelerated the league’s plans to create a softball program for this year and McDowell will be representing the district in 2021.
“We are honored and extremely excited to host the state tournament in 10-12-year-old softball,” said McDowell Little League President Kevin Price. “As a program, we hope to provide to the rest of the teams across the state a great experience and we see this as a showcase to what our county has to offer in terms of a facility like Big League Camp and the different local businesses who may benefit from those visiting.”
The six-team double elimination tournament is slated to begin on Monday morning at 10 a.m. when District 5 Hominy Valley (Enka) will play District 4 Pitt County. Then, at noon, McDowell will play 2019 Softball World Series champion Rowan County. The winner of the first game will play District 6 Bull City (Durham) at 2 p.m. with the Game 2 winner playing Lake Norman at 4 p.m.
Tuesday will feature a pair of games in the consolation bracket to trim the field down to four teams. The Tournament will continue at least through Thursday before crowning an eventual state champion. The winner of the state tournament receives a berth to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., on July 24.
“As exciting as hosting the tournament is, to have a team playing is just as fun to be a part,” said Price. “We look forward to seeing how the girls fare against the best in the state. If you are a fan of softball, we hope to see you out here supporting the local team during the tournament.”
Members of the McDowell All-Star softball team include Addison Ray, Payton Carter, Ally Tessneer, Hannah Aldridge, Riley Warren, Karlee Gonzalez, Layla Presnell, Jaycie Carter, Brionna Duckworth, Roxanna Suttles, Arihanna Cardenas, Mattox Brown and Reagan Warren. David Ray is the manager with coaches Jamie Brown and Brian Carter.