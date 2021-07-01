McDowell to host Little League softball state tourney

McDowell County Little League has seen a lot of growth as a program over the past few years, going from just a 9-12-year-old baseball league to now providing as many as five different leagues in both baseball and softball.

With that growth comes opportunity for the privately run organization, as McDowell will be hosting the 10-12-year-old State Softball Tournament which begins on Monday at Big League Camp.

Monday’s event will be the first time in which a Little League sanctioned state tournament of any age or gender has been held locally. McDowell has chartered a program going back to 2012. The county also held a brief membership back in the 1980s before dropping its charter.

McDowell, a long-time member of the old North Carolina District 7, moved this season to District 1 as it absorbed all the original D7 programs. The league was then awarded the hosting rights of the 10-12 softball tournament back in April and the league has been preparing for the event.

The tournament assignment also accelerated the league’s plans to create a softball program for this year and McDowell will be representing the district in 2021.