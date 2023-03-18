Current McDowell Lady Titan softball player Gracie Rice has secured her future plans. She will attend King University next school year and will be a member of the Tornado softball program.

The Division II program based in Bristol, Tennessee, will be getting a player who has developed into a team leader for McDowell’s softball program. Rice, a three-year varsity player, has been asked to help direct the pitching staff as a catcher. Some of those skills hopefully will carry on to the next level for Rice.

“I fell in love with this sport as a young kid and all the things about it,” said Rice. “Learning new stuff and over time, how this has made me into a better person not only on the diamond but off the field. I have to thank God for this opportunity.”

Rice, in 38 career games played, has a .333 average with 16 extra base hits, one of those a home run in 123 plate appearances. After playing in 13 games as a sophomore, Rice became the primary catcher in 2022 and she really stepped up her game, hitting a team-best .458 last season with 11 extra base hits, 17 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .556. Defensively, she has been just as impressive behind the plate, making only five errors in the 38 games.

The recruitment of Rice intensified after her junior campaign and King came into the picture after seeing her at a showcase put together last off-season.

“Last summer I went to a camp called Elite 80 and that’s attended by a lot of coaches, especially D2, and fortunately King was there and for me it was as if that was meant to be. It was never a dream of mine or anything I spent time seeking out to do, they are the ones who came across me and I’m grateful for that.”

King initially was not active in the pursuit of Rice, but after some openings occurred within the Tornado roster, King found the need for catching depth going into 2023 and beyond.

Rice has played in four games for McDowell this season before being sidelined with an ankle injury against R-S Central on March 1. The recent injury has also helped provide a little perspective and appreciation for what she has accomplished in her career.

“Looking back with some injuries, in the past I kind of took some things for granted. I have to thank God for what I have done so far and like Coach Young always tell us, keep your feet grounded.”

King, at the start of the weekend, has a 12-11 overall record and was opening up Conference Carolinas play against Converse College. Last season King posted a 42-17 record, the most wins in school history. The Tornado team played in the postseason nationally, advancing to the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional before losing to top-15 ranked Anderson University.