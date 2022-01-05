McDowell JVs sweep North Buncombe

Both of McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams opened the 2022 calendar year with victories inside of Titan Gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon.

McDowell 42, North Buncombe 22 (girls)

In junior varsity girls’ action, the McDowell Lady Titans pulled away from the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks 42-22.

A total of seven McDowell players scored in the game, with Arianna Bah scoring a team-high 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Trinity Phillips (3 rebounds) had eight points off the bench and Karlie Kemper, along with Emma Washburn, netted seven points each.

Kirstin Kemper (5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Alyssa Carter scored four points each and Emily Wilson had two points.

McDowell 47, North Buncombe 24 (boys)

In junior varsity boys’ action, the McDowell Titans controlled the North Buncombe Blackhawks from the opening tip to win 47-24 on Tuesday.

There were nine Titan jayvees who scored in the win. Up 22-16 at the half, McDowell went on a 22-0 run over a 10-minute span to blow the game open.