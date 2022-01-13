McDowell JVs can't overcome shooting woes in loss to Mitchell

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team went cold shooting the ball at the worst possible time on Wednesday night in a 52-48 loss to Mitchell.

McDowell (7-4) was in the lead for most of the game, however, the Mountaineers’ hot shooting from 3-point land kept them within distance.

Freshman Rylan Parkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Parkins’ score off the glass with 2:29 left put the Titans in front 48-46.

McDowell was held off the scoreboard the rest of the game. Mitchell finished with six unanswered points down the stretch.

Kyson Rinnert added 10 points. Jaurice Ledbetter had seven points and Drake Cash netted five points. Sage Wood (4 points), Isaac Gilliland (2 points) and Mason Brewer (2 points) also scored in the contest.

The jayvee girls and varsity boys did not play Wednesday because of COVID exposures. McDowell is on the road in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference tonight at Erwin.