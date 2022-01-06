McDowell JV teams sweep Watauga in non-conference play

After having a rough go of it last month on the road in Boone, the McDowell High School junior varsity basketball teams gained a measure of revenge, taking both contests Wednesday afternoon at Titan Gymnasium.
McDowell 39, Watauga 19 (girls)
In the junior varsity girls’ contest, the McDowell Lady Titans used a dominant second quarter to cruise to a 39-19 victory over the Watauga Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Titans, who were up 14-5 after one quarter, outscored the Lady Pioneers 10-1 in the second quarter and were never challenged the rest of the way.
Trinity Phillips (4 rebounds, 2 steals) finished with seven points off the bench. Emma Washburn (4 assists) and Karlie Kemper (6 rebounds) added six points each and Kirstin Kemper netted four points.
Addy Staton (2 points, 5 rebounds), Maris Suttles (2 points) and Miranda Wall (1 point, 6 rebounds) also scored in the contest.
McDowell has won four straight contests with Wednesday afternoon’s victory.
McDowell 49, Watauga 35 (boys)
In the junior varsity boys’ contest, the McDowell Titans earned the victory, beating the Watauga Pioneers 49-35.
Freshman Rylan Parkins had a big day in the paint, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Guard Sage Wood added 11 points, five assists and three rebounds to give the Titans a pair in double figures.
A half-dozen other players scored in the game including seven points from Jaurice Ledbetter and two points apiece from Isaac Gilliland, Mason Brewer, Presley Forney and Hunter Hutchins.