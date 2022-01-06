McDowell JV teams sweep Watauga in non-conference play

After having a rough go of it last month on the road in Boone, the McDowell High School junior varsity basketball teams gained a measure of revenge, taking both contests Wednesday afternoon at Titan Gymnasium.

McDowell 39, Watauga 19 (girls)

In the junior varsity girls’ contest, the McDowell Lady Titans used a dominant second quarter to cruise to a 39-19 victory over the Watauga Lady Pioneers.

The Lady Titans, who were up 14-5 after one quarter, outscored the Lady Pioneers 10-1 in the second quarter and were never challenged the rest of the way.

Trinity Phillips (4 rebounds, 2 steals) finished with seven points off the bench. Emma Washburn (4 assists) and Karlie Kemper (6 rebounds) added six points each and Kirstin Kemper netted four points.

Addy Staton (2 points, 5 rebounds), Maris Suttles (2 points) and Miranda Wall (1 point, 6 rebounds) also scored in the contest.

McDowell has won four straight contests with Wednesday afternoon’s victory.

McDowell 49, Watauga 35 (boys)