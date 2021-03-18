McDowell jayvees suffer first setback of season

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team encountered a rough road test on Thursday, losing to the Alexander Central Cougars 28-0.

Central came out and scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead and never looked back in the contest. The Cougars with their heavy running attack compiled 296 rushing yards. Two of the wing backs eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the game. Luke Hammer finished with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Logan Shoemaker tallied 102 yards on 15 rush attempts. Braydon Rowe accounted for a pair of scores for Alexander Central in the victory.

Meanwhile the Titans (2-1) finished with 62 yards of offense on 30 plays. Sophomore quarterback Ricky Carr was 5-of-12 passing for 29 yards. He also gained 10 yards on the ground. Juan Santes caught a pair of passes for 14 yards. Matthew Spivey (5 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards), Hunter Kirby and Evan Kelley added one reception apiece.

Rowe put Alexander Central in front 8-0 on an 11-yard run and successful conversion play at the 2:50 mark in the first. Less than two minutes, later Central forced a turnover, Tanner Moore increased the lead to 14-0 on a 19-yard run.

Hammer’s 1-yard jaunt in the second quarter and a 3-yard run by Rowe with 3:02 in the game accounted for the rest of the scoring.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Watauga (6:30 p.m. kickoff).