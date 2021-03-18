 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell jayvees suffer first setback of season
0 comments

McDowell jayvees suffer first setback of season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McDowell jayvees suffer first setback of season

McDowell Titan jayvee fullback Michael Johnson, 42, takes a handoff from quarterback Ricky Carr during a recent game. The Titans fell 28-0 to Alexander Central Thursday night.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team encountered a rough road test on Thursday, losing to the Alexander Central Cougars 28-0.

Central came out and scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead and never looked back in the contest. The Cougars with their heavy running attack compiled 296 rushing yards. Two of the wing backs eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the game. Luke Hammer finished with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Logan Shoemaker tallied 102 yards on 15 rush attempts. Braydon Rowe accounted for a pair of scores for Alexander Central in the victory.

Meanwhile the Titans (2-1) finished with 62 yards of offense on 30 plays. Sophomore quarterback Ricky Carr was 5-of-12 passing for 29 yards. He also gained 10 yards on the ground. Juan Santes caught a pair of passes for 14 yards. Matthew Spivey (5 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards), Hunter Kirby and Evan Kelley added one reception apiece.

Rowe put Alexander Central in front 8-0 on an 11-yard run and successful conversion play at the 2:50 mark in the first. Less than two minutes, later Central forced a turnover, Tanner Moore increased the lead to 14-0 on a 19-yard run.

Hammer’s 1-yard jaunt in the second quarter and a 3-yard run by Rowe with 3:02 in the game accounted for the rest of the scoring.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Watauga (6:30 p.m. kickoff).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics