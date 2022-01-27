McDowell jayvee teams sweep Mitchell

BAKERSVILLE – The McDowell Lady Titans jayvees cruised to a 49-23 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell High School.

Nine McDowell players in total scored in the contest with sophomore guard Kierstin Kemper posting a game-high 13 points and Karlie Kemper, along with Emma Washburn, adding nine points each.

Addie Staton and Trinity Phillips netted five points each off the bench. Sara Cox added four points, Arianna Bah scored four points and Heaven Hall along with Miranda Wall chipped in with one point each.

McDowell 56, Mitchell 52 (jayvee boys): The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team completed the jayvee sweep Wednesday evening with a 56-52 win over the Mitchell Mountaineers.

Facing another close battle, the Titans broke through in the fourth quarter, picking up the road win.

Rylan Parkins scored a team-high 14 points. Kyson Rinnert added 11 points and Derrick Forney netted 10 points to give McDowell three freshmen in double figures.

Sage Wood had nine points. Isaac Gilliland chipped in with five points, Eli Elliott had four points, Mason Brewer scored two points and Jaurice Ledbetter scored one point.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will be on the road Friday at North Buncombe (4 p.m. JV girls start). The JV boys will tip off a three-game slate at home Saturday at 1 p.m. against T.C. Roberson, which does not field a jayvee girls’ squad.