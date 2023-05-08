The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team wrapped up its 2023 campaign with three wins last week. Friday’s season finale was a 13-7 win over A.C. Reynolds, finishing off the series sweep. On Tuesday, the Titans took care of business in Fairview, winning 12-4.

McDowell compiled 11 hits in the road win among seven different players. Keller Bradley went 3-for-4 last Tuesday, including a double and two runs batted in. Alex Barnes and Hayden Shelton added two hits each. Barnes hit his first career home run and Shelton had one double.

Christian Elliott (2 RBI) and Griffin Young (2 RBI) each had a home run and Levi Boone had one hit, one run and one RBI in the victory.

McDowell jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and was never threatened. After the Rockets pushed across a run in the bottom of the third to make it a three-run affair, the Titans erupted for eight runs in the top of the fifth. Barnes solo-shot to center on a 2-0 count started the frame.

Levi Boone took the win on the mound for the Titans going 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Boone recorded five strikeouts but seven walks allowed A.C. Reynolds the ability to push across the runs that they did.

Boone reached the 105-pitch max and Young took over getting the last out in the bottom of the fifth on a strikeout.

McDowell 13, Mitchell 1

On Thursday afternoon, the McDowell Titans cruised to a 13-1 win over the Mitchell High Mountaineers. The Titans jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning and then padded its margin, scoring nine more in the second, a single run in the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth.

Aiden Gallion had three hits for McDowell in the victory, drove in three runs and scored twice. Danny Brown (2 RBI), Cole Ramsey, Griffin Young (2 RBI) and Job Marsh added one hit apiece.

The onslaught was more than enough room for Young, who tossed four innings Thursday allowing one unearned run on three hits. Young recorded seven strikeouts and walked three. Gallion tossed an inning of relief allowing a hit and two strikeouts.

McDowell jayvees finish the season with a 16-2-1 record overall with a 9-1-1 record in league play. Boone finished with a 3-1 record on the season with a 3.45 earned run average in 25 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 32 batters and walked 20.

Hayden Shelton, Keller Bradley, Kaden Elkins, Cole Ramsey, Danny Brown and Braden Moore all compiled one win apiece on the mound this season.

Among the regulars who played, Brown led the team in hitting with a .459 average and 17 hits, followed by Bradley at a .351 clip with 13 hits.

Six different McDowell players had at least 10 RBI’s during the season and three different players hit one home run.