For the second consecutive year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Regional Championships in high school basketball will be contested at a neutral site school and McDowell High School has again been selected to be the host one of the regional events.

Last year, McDowell High’s Titan Gymnasium was the host of the 4A West Regional Championship and the regional winners from Chambers High School (women’s) and Weddington (men’s) ultimately went on to capture state championships in the 4A classification.

This Saturday, McDowell will be the host of the 3A Regional finals with a start time of 1 p.m. for the women’s regional championship and 3 p.m. for the men’s regional. Tickets as of early Wednesday afternoon have not been made available but they will be posted later on https://gofan.co/; just type in ‘NCHSAA’ in the search bar. Admission to the event will be by e-ticket only, no cash will be accepted at the door on Saturday.

Saturday’s matchups will include three of the four teams still looking to remain perfect on the season. In the women’s championship game, the top two seeds remain as No. 1 West Rowan (29-0) will battle the two-seed East Lincoln (31-0) in the early game. Both squads won big in Tuesday’s fourth-round matchup on their respective home floors, and so far in the state playoffs have been pretty dominant.

West Rowan is a balanced group with four players who are averaging in double figures this season. Junior wing Lauren Arnold is averaging over 15 points per contest with junior point guard Demya Phifer and freshmen guard Tiara Thompson scoring close to 12 points a game.

Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs of East Lincoln has a trio of underclassmen that has led them to the regional championship. Freshmen Emma Montanari and sophomore Hailey McFadden both average 11.1 points a night, with freshmen Kiara Anderson just behind them with 10.9 points per game.

In Tuesday’s 56-35 win over Freedom, Anderson shot a blistering 54% from the field and finished with a team-high 18 points. Senior forward Ginny Overbay added 10 points.

In the 3A West Regional men’s championship, top-seed Central Cabarrus (30-0) will battle the No. 22 seed West Charlotte (15-13) at 3 p.m.

The Central Cabarrus Vikings have been an offensive powerhouse this season in 3A men’s basketball, running the table so far. Of the 30 wins recorded, six of them were games in which the Vikings exceeded the 100-point plateau and nine more of 90 or more points scored.

With five different players averaging in double digits, you can see why Central Cabarrus has the ability to put up a lot of points on a given night. Senior guard Jaiden Thompson leads the Vikings in scoring at 19.9 points per game. Junior Chase Daniel lies at just under 14 points a game and Desmond Kent Jr. has scored 12.9 points on the season.

West Charlotte is a fifth-place team from the Queen City Athletic Conference, a split-classification league that included 4A powers North Mecklenburg and Chambers. West Charlotte made it as an at-large in the 3A and has taken advantage of the challenging regular season to make a run in the state playoffs, winning three road games, including a 66-62 victory at Ben L. Smith on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Chadlyn Traylor has a been a catalyst for the Lions, averaging over 18 points a game in the state playoffs. Seniors Ollie Alford (12.1 ppg) and Donovan Raymond (11.0 ppg) have provided experience to compliment Taylor this season.

The winners of the West Regionals will advance to the State Basketball Championships in Raleigh and Chapel Hill on March 11.