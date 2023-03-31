The McDowell Titans baseball team was able to complete the season sweep of the North Buncombe Blackhawks on Thursday night with a 6-3 win in Weaverville.

The game that was originally planned for Friday was moved up a day to avoid potential rainfall in the forecast. The quick notice had no ill effects as the Titans got another strong effort from its sophomores on the mound.

Jacob Davis earned the win going five innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits. Davis recorded 10 strikeouts and walked a pair. Davis is now 3-1 on the season with a 3.81 earned run average in 22 innings pitched.

That combined with a two- inning relief stint from Braden Gardin helped secure McDowell (8-4, 4-0 MAC 4A/3A) its eighth win of the season. The squad is still perfect in conference play going into another off week due to the upcoming spring break for both McDowell and Buncombe counties.

North Buncombe jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. In that frame Bannen Winkler was hit by a Davis pitch to begin the surge. Davis then walked Grey Reedy. Brady Raye put the Blackhawks in front 1-0 scoring courtesy runner Ethan Robinson from second. Parker Ingle made it 2-0 on a slow groundout to shortstop scoring Reedy.

McDowell quickly responded in the next half inning. The Titans scored four times off North Buncombe pitcher Alex Rash. It began with an opposite field single from Titan outfielder Noah Higgins. Kyson Rinnert added a hit to left and then a bunt single by Braden Beck loaded the bases.

After an Evan Kelley strikeout, left fielder Matthew Spivey made contact on a grounder to short bringing in Higgins to trim the deficit in half. The rest of the scoring for McDowell came with two outs.

After a wild pitch scored Rinnert and a walk to Davis put runners on the corners, McDowell took advantage of some advantageous defense by North Buncombe. Rash committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowing Beck to score to give the Titans a 3-2 lead. Then a two out RBI-single by Eli Elliott suddenly put the visitors in front 4-2.

In the seventh, McDowell added a pair of insurance runs off relief pitcher Brady Raye. Isaac Gilliland reached on an error with one out. Higgins followed up with a two-run homerun to right that made it a 6-2 score.

North Buncombe did get the tying run up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh off Gardin and second basemen Matthew Kniffin produced an RBI-single with two outs to get the score to 6-3, however Gardin retired Tyson Tesner on a ground ball to end the game.

McDowell finished with eight hits as a unit. Elliott (RBI), Higgins (2 RBI) and Beck had two hits apiece with Davis and Rinnert accounting for the other two hits.

The victory keeps McDowell in a tie for first place in the Mountain Athletic Conference standings with T.C. Roberson who also is 4-0 in league contests.

McDowell had a non-conference game with Owen scheduled for next week but that contest has been postponed until April 19. The Titans will take an extended break until Tuesday April 11 when they will travel to Enka. Next scheduled home game is now Friday April 14 against the Jets.

McDowell 7, North Buncombe 4 (Jayvee Baseball)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team extended its season-high winning streak to seven games on Thursday beating the North Buncombe Blackhawk jayvees 7-4.

The Titans led wire-to-wire on Thursday using single runs in the first and fourth innings along with a three-run fourth. North Buncombe was able to get on the scoreboard with four runs in the bottom of the fifth suddenly making it a one-run game. However, the jayvees answered back with two runs in the final inning of play.

Mason Brewer’s two out RBI double to left scored Danny Brown to put McDowell ahead 1-0. In the fourth, Brown opened up the frame with a triple. Then after a fielder's choice by Brewer, Brown scored on a throwing error to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.

The fifth inning outburst was highlighted by an RBI single from Keller Bradley, an RBI double from Christian Elliott and a two-out RBI double from Brown.

Levi Boone picked up the victory on the mound, allowing four earned runs on five hits in four innings. Boone recorded eight strikeouts and walked three. Bradley tossed two hitless frames, striking out five batters.