The McDowell Titans varsity baseball team fell on the short end of an 11-7 score at Draughn on Wednesday night.

The game featured a lot of offense and it also provided a lot of extra chances as both teams combined for 11 errors in the game. The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning, and that was the start of a back-and-forth contest with four different lead changes and three ties.

The score after five and a half innings was dead even 7-7 when Draughn (3-1) broke open the game with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth.

Pitcher Blake McElyea (6 IP, 7R, 2 ER, 7H, 10Ks) survived through six innings to earn the win for the Wildcats. Tate Jansen (I IP, 3K, 2BB) finished up the seventh, earning the save.

Kyson Rinnert took the loss for McDowell (2-2), going 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits, striking out five and walking four. Rinnert left the game when he was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Thomas Lambert, allowing him to reach base.

That sequence turned into a big inning for the Wildcats. McDowell sophomore Tryp Young took over on the bump and allowed a walk to Tate Jansen to put runners at first and second. Trey Jansen then followed by reaching on an error to load the bases.

Jacob Mull put Draughn back in front 8-7 with an RBI-single to left, scoring Lambert. Logan McGee then made it 9-7 on a groundout to third, scoring Jansen. With two outs, Young had an opportunity to get out of the frame, down just two but on an 0-1 count, Jackson Kirkley laced a two-run single into center, making it a four-run game.

That final hit turned out to be very important because in the McDowell seventh, Jacob Davis and Isaac Gilliland walked and made it into scoring position. Unfortunately, the Titans were not able to put the ball in play that frame as outfielder Matthew Spivey, Young and designated hitter Zack Whitson all struck out.

McDowell collected seven hits in total on Wednesday. Whitson (2-for-4, R, RBI) and shortstop Braden Beck (2-for-3, RBI) had multi-hit outings. Eli Elliott, Jacob Davis and Isaac Gilliland accounted for one hit apiece.

Elliott’s RBI hit to left in the top of the second put the Titans on the board at 2-1. Beck then drove a base hit to left, pushing across a run. Elliott scored on the play as well due to an error that gave McDowell its first lead of the night at 3-2.

In the third, Davis’ lone hit was a leadoff double to left. After a strikeout by Rinnert and a base hit by Gilliland, Whitson came up and delivered an RBI hit to right, scoring Davis. Gilliland then crossed home on another throwing error giving the Titans a 5-3 advantage.

Down 7-5 in the fifth, the Titans took advantage of additional miscues by the Draughn defense to tie the score one last time. Davis and Rinnert both reached on an error to begin the frame. Gilliland made it 7-6 on a groundout to shortstop, allowing Davis to score. Brasen Widener, who was a courtesy runner at third, later scored on a wild pitch that evened the score at 7-7. That set the stage for what ultimately gave Draughn the victory.

McDowell is hosting R-S Central on Thursday night in a nonconference game. Mountain Athletic Conference play begins on Tuesday as the Titans will host Erwin (6:30 p.m. varsity start).