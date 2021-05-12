Matson, Titans throttle Freedom

The McDowell Titans turned to their ace on the mound Tuesday night, and he did not disappoint. Chapel Matson tossed a complete-game shutout on Tuesday in a 7-0 win at Freedom.

The win keeps McDowell on pace in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference race. At 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play, the Titans remain in a tie for second place with South Caldwell. Both squads are just a game behind St. Stephens, who remains undefeated in conference play.

Matson improved to 2-1 on the season after allowing just two hits, striking out 11 Patriot batters and walking a pair. Over the first three outings of the season, Matson has a minuscule earned run average of 0.38 in 18 1/3 innings. The righty is also averaging better than a strikeout per inning, fanning 22 batters.

At the plate, the Titans pushed across a first-inning run. It started with a Dusty Revis walk. Revis reached second on a wild pitch and then Matson sacrificed Revis over to third. On a 3-1 count with one out and Three Young at the plate, Revis scored on another wild pitch, giving McDowell a 1-0 advantage.

That early lead allowed Matson to get into a groove on the bump as he retired Freedom in order in four of the seven innings pitched. In the top of the fourth, McDowell broke the game open with a six-run frame.