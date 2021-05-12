Matson, Titans throttle Freedom

The McDowell Titans turned to their ace on the mound Tuesday night, and he did not disappoint. Chapel Matson tossed a complete-game shutout on Tuesday in a 7-0 win at Freedom.
The win keeps McDowell on pace in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference race. At 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play, the Titans remain in a tie for second place with South Caldwell. Both squads are just a game behind St. Stephens, who remains undefeated in conference play.
Matson improved to 2-1 on the season after allowing just two hits, striking out 11 Patriot batters and walking a pair. Over the first three outings of the season, Matson has a minuscule earned run average of 0.38 in 18 1/3 innings. The righty is also averaging better than a strikeout per inning, fanning 22 batters.
At the plate, the Titans pushed across a first-inning run. It started with a Dusty Revis walk. Revis reached second on a wild pitch and then Matson sacrificed Revis over to third. On a 3-1 count with one out and Three Young at the plate, Revis scored on another wild pitch, giving McDowell a 1-0 advantage.
That early lead allowed Matson to get into a groove on the bump as he retired Freedom in order in four of the seven innings pitched. In the top of the fourth, McDowell broke the game open with a six-run frame.
Young reached on a fielding error at third base to begin the rally. Young then stole second, moved over to third on a sacrifice from Ethan Hamm and scored on a passed ball, making it 2-0.
The rest of the runs scored in the fourth came with two outs. It started with a two-run double to left from Ethan Hensley, pushing the margin to 4-0. After a Logan Duncan walk, Revis singled in Hensley and then a two-run single by Matson made it 7-0.
McDowell finished with six hits overall including two from Matson (2-3, 2RBIs) and first baseman Michael Lewis (2-2, double, BB). Revis (1-3, BB, SB, 2R) and Hensley (1-2, double, 2RBIs) accounted for the rest of the offense.
Garren Bryant and Mason Moseley had one hit and one walk each for the Patriots. Mosely took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs, all but one of them unearned, in 3 2/3 innings. Mosely had three wild pitches in the game and Freedom committed two fielding errors.
McDowell will host Hickory (2-3 overall, 1-3 NW3A/4A) on Thursday.