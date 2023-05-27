Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Marion Swamp Foxes are off to a good start, taking two of its first three contests to begin the 2023 Old North State League season.

The season kicked off with a 12-2 loss to the Hendersonville Honeycrips, but the Swamp Foxes responded with an 8-4 win over the Carolina Yankees and then on Friday, Marion pulled out an extra-inning win over the Pineville Porcupines.

The team, which arrived in Marion last Thursday, was able to get a few practices in before last Sunday’s opener. Now a week into the season and a few games under their belt, the team is quickly getting acclimated to themselves.

“We have a great have a group of kids out there from all over the country, winning two of three to start you can’t ask for much more,” said coach Michael Connelly. “Everyone is super blessed to be a part of this and we’re hoping to do well this season.”

Friday night, Marion beat the Pineville Porcupines by a 6-5 score in a 12-inning marathon. Over the first three innings of play, the contest was destined to be a shootout as the score was tied at five, but after that, pitching and defense settled in from both teams as offense came at a premium after the active start.

Pitching was spent by both teams on Friday as Marion used four different arms in the game, each going at least two innings, while Pineville used eight different pitchers, most of them going an inning at a time with no one going any more than three innings. The Porcupines scored two in the top of the first and was ahead 2-0 after one and a half innings. Then in the bottom of the second, the Swamp Foxes countered with four runs to take its first lead of the night.

After both teams were tied at five after three innings, neither was able to scratch across any runs until the 12th, when Marion was able to win on a walk off. Mitch Green (University of Missouri-St Louis) was hit by a pitch from Pineville reliever Nathaniel Volk to begin the frame. Catcher Caleb Warren (Limestone University) then ripped a single to right center, putting runners on the corners. Volk then committed consecutive walks to infielder Gerald DeBalko (Chesapeake College) and catcher Joey Current (Delaware State Univ.), bringing in Green for the game winner.

Marion finished with seven hits in total, two of them from leadoff hitter Scott Artzer (Corban University) and Current with one hit each from Green, Warren and DeBalko.

Tripp Tripplet (Cleveland CC) earned the win, going five innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out five batters.

(Marion 8, Carolina 4)

On Wednesday evening, the Marion Swamp Foxes picked up its first win of the season, beating the Carolina Yankees 8-4 in a nonleague contest. Marion jumped out on the scoreboard early, scoring two times in the first and single runs in the third and fourth innings. Ahead 5-4, the Swamp Foxes put the game away with a three-run eighth inning.

Six different Marion players had a hit in the contest for a total of 13 for the game. Outfielder Noah Preuer (LaGrange College) went 4-for-5 in the game, driving in two runs. Gerald DeBalko also had four hits for Marion and an RBI.

Mitch Green (2-for-4) drove in a pair and scored once. Christian McElroy (Lesley University), Brooks Mauro (Spartanburg Methodist), and Caleb Warren added one hit each.

Jake Deneef (UVA-Wise) started on the mound, going five innings allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out seven batters. Payton Powell (South Georgia St. College) allowed two earned runs in the top of the sixth inning and then Josh Simpson (South Georgia St. College) came in with two 2 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win allowing just two hits and striking out three batters.

(Hendersonville 12, Marion 2)

Last weekend’s opener was a rough go for the Swamp Foxes as they lost 12-2 to the Hendersonville Honeycrisps in seven innings.

Hendersonville jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a half inning and then added four more in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Marion scored its first runs of the 2023 season in the bottom of the fifth, courtesy of an RBI hit by Christian McElroy. The Honeycrisps quickly answered with three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, kicking in the mercy rule.

The Swamp Foxes had just six hits in total in the opener with Scott Artzer and Gerald DeBalko having two hits each and one hit from McElroy and outfielder Bryce Daniels (Missouri Valley College).

The Marion Swamp Foxes has three home games scheduled starting Sunday evening against Kinston (6 p.m. start), along with next Thursday against the Sandhills Bogeys and Friday against the Lexington Flying Pigs (7 p.m.) at Big League Camp.