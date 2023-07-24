The Marion Swamp Foxes concluded the 2023 Old North State League season on Saturday picking up a split of a doubleheader against the Hendersonville Honeycrisps.

In game one of the doubleheader Marion broke an eight game league losing streak with a 14-6 win over Hendersonville. The Swamp Foxes erupted for 11 hits, five of them for extra bases and scored in all but one inning of the seven-inning game. Marion led 6-0 after one and a half innings and 6-5 after four frames before scoring eight times in the last three innings.

Scott Artzer went 3-for-5, scored three times and drove in three runs for the Swamp Foxes. Joey Current and Josh Simpson added two hits each. Caleb Warren (4 RBI), Brooks Mauro (RBI), Chrisian McElroy and Benjamin Barnes added one hit apiece in the victory.

Jake Deneef, Leighton Bost Jr and Simpson combined for the win on the mound for the Swamp Foxes allowing two earned runs.

(Hendersonville 4, Marion 0)

In the season finale Hendersonville was able to shutout the Marion Swamp Foxes by a 4-0 score. Marion, after getting double digit hits in the first game, mustered only five hits in the nightcap. Gerald DeBalko had two hits with Joey Current, Brooks Mauro and Caleb Warren adding a hit apiece.

The Swamp Foxes end the 2023 campaign with a 14-22 overall record and 10-21 in league games. After starting the first three weeks of the season around the .500 mark a second half slide cost Marion at the chance for a playoff berth. The team finished the season losing 8-of-10 contests.

Of all players who had at least 75 plate appearances DeBalko led the team in hitting with a .333 batting average leading the team in hits with 34. In terms of run production Noah Preuer led the Swamp Foxes with 15 RBI’s, George Gustafson (13) was second and Scott Artzer (12) was third.

Eight different Marion pitchers compiled at least 20 innings of work on 2023 with Trip Triplett (29 1/3) leading in innings pitched followed by Mason Huffstickler (27 1/3) and Dylan Wobbe (27). The same number of pitchers also recorded at east 20 strikeouts on the season with Leighton Bost Jr. striking out a team high 30 batters, Huffstickler and Hruz Wagner added 29 strikeouts each and Triplett was fourth with 26 punchouts.