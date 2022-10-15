Long night: Titans can't keep up with Cougars

Halloween is just over two weeks away, but for the McDowell Titans, the horror came a bit early.

McDowell struggled on both sides of the ball Friday night, and three first-half turnovers allowed the Asheville Cougars to run away with a 42-0 rout at Titan Stadium.

Anything and everything that could have gone wrong for McDowell (5-3 overall, 2-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) did on Friday night. The offense never got on track, accumulating a season-low 59 yards of offense. Asheville’s ability to lock down in man coverage allowed it to focus on the Titan running game by playing a maximum number of defenders in the box.

But as much as the offense struggled, the McDowell defense had its hands full as well trying to corral Asheville’s speed.

Freshman quarterback Meek Slydell (12-of-17 passing, 202 yards, 3TDs, INT) moved the ball around to six different targets.

The Cougars (6-2, 3-1) got started early. McDowell was stopped near midfield on the opening possession of the game. Asheville then drove easily down the field.

Tailback Nic Williams (19 rush attempts, 142 yards, TD) rumbled for 18 yards, and Slydell added a 10-yard run to get to the McDowell 30. Moments later, Slydell found Kyheem Plummer wide open on a 30-yard touchdown catch. Gracie Smith’s extra point gave Asheville a 7-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first.

The Titans had a promising drive going on the ensuing possession. But on a fourth-and-1 at the Asheville 43, it appeared quarterback Job Marsh had the first down, but the ball popped up from Marsh’s hand and Asheville recovered at midfield.

The short field resulted in an easy drive. Jay Avery’s 12-yard run at the 11:54 mark of the second made it 14-0.

Asheville then put the game away with a flurry of points during a six-minute stretch.

McDowell failed to field the ensuing kickoff and allowed the Cougars to recover inside the Titan 40. Five plays later, Plummer caught a simple slant rout and sprinted past the McDowell secondary to make it 20-0.

One last scoring drive for the Cougars came as a result of forcing an interception near midfield.

Heff Finley picked off a Marsh pass at the McDowell 47 and returned it to just short of the goal line. Three plays later, Finley scored on a jet sweep to the right to make it 26-0.

Asheville scored once each in the third and fourth quarters.

Slydell hit Jeremiah Jones on a 6-yard touchdown play with 5:23 left in the game. Williams then punched in the conversion, making it 42-0 and mercifully kicking in the running clock.

Asheville finished with 377 yards of offense and 19 first downs, punting just once.

It was a complete contrast for the Titans, who never were able to gain any momentum. Sophomore 1,000-yard rusher Josh Ellis was held to a season-low 45 yards on 13 rush attempts. Due to the loss of yardage from sacks, the team netted fewer rushing yards than Ellis produced on his own.

Marsh, after an efficient game in a win over Enka last week, was 1-of-6 for 31 yards and an interception.

McDowell will try and erase Friday’s nightmare in its final road game of the season next Friday at Erwin. The Warriors suffered a 29-9 loss on Friday at T.C. Roberson.