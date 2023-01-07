McDowell jayvees earn two victories at Enka

It was a successful night on the hardwood as McDowell’s junior varsity basketball teams swept Enka.

The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity basketball picked up a 32-16 road win against the Enka Sugar Jets on Friday afternoon.

The first quarter-plus was low scoring on both ends but the Lady Titans gained its momentum late in the second quarter going up by a dozen points just before the halftime break.

Four McDowell (4-4, 2-1) players scored in the victory. Freshmen Maggie McKinney scored eight first-quarter points and finished with a game high 16 points.

Jayvee Rector added seven points, Alexa Cardenas chipped in with five points. Maddie Kelly finished with three points.

McDowell 49, Enka 28 (Jayvee Boys): The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team responded from its first loss of the season earlier this week by running away from the Enka Jets 49-28.

Mason Brewer finished with a season high 16 points and Derrick Forney added 10 points to give the Titans a pair in double figures.

Keller Bradley netted seven points, Presley Forney scored four points. Levi Boone tallied three points and Jay Radford along with TJ Miller scores two points each.

McDowell will return home on Tuesday hosting Asheville.