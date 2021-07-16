Line 'em up: Titans to play 10-game football schedule as MHS returns to Mountain Conference

The visual of the Friday Night Lights is just a month or so away for western North Carolina, and the McDowell Titans are ready to welcome Titan Nation back with open arms.
After dealing with all the restrictions from the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 school year, signs lead toward a return to normalcy as McDowell football is getting ready to crank up the 2021 fall season next month.
The 2021 schedule will include a total of 10 games on the slate over an 11-week period. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association this past school year voted to reduce the statewide football schedule by one week, and they also made a temporary elimination of endowment games, which will give the programs an extra boost in revenue.
For the Titans it will also be a change of scenery in terms of conference designation, but one with familiarity, as the NCHSAA placed McDowell back in a conference with a half-dozen schools from across Buncombe County to re-incarnate the Mountain Athletic 3A/4A Conference ending a five-year run in the Northwestern 3A/4A. The new league will be known as The Mountain 4A/3A Conference.
McDowell, along with Asheville, A.C. Reynolds and T.C. Roberson will comprise the 4A side of the classification, while traditional 3A programs Enka, Erwin and North Buncombe will remain in that division, creating the other half of the league.
The program is looking to get off to a good start in the MAC and is hoping to piggy-back off a competitive 3-3 campaign back in the spring.
Summer workouts are winding down as the official start to the fall sports season will be on Monday, Aug. 2. McDowell will have a full two weeks of preseason leading up to the start of the 2021 season.
On opening night the Titans will renew their old US 221 rivalry, hosting R-S Central on Friday, Aug. 20. The two traditional foes didn’t play back in the spring due to the reduced scheduling. All of the Titans’ games in the spring were league games.
The rest of the non-conference schedule will include an Aug. 27 trip to Mitchell, a home date with East Rutherford on Sept. 10 and a road game at Avery on Sept. 10. The Week 3 encounter with the Cavaliers also rekindles an old series as the two foes haven’t faced off since the 2012 season.
League play begins on Sept. 17 as McDowell will host T.C. Roberson. Then, after an open date on Sept. 24, the Titans will go on the road to North Buncombe on Oct. 1.
Homecoming will follow on Oct. 8 as the Enka Jets will roll into Titan Stadium.
The final three weeks of the regular season will be a gauntlet for McDowell, as the Titans will travel to Asheville on Oct. 15, host Erwin on senior night, Oct. 22, and the regular-season finale at A.C. Reynolds on Oct. 29.
Varsity start times for all home and all conference games will be at 7 p.m. The two road non-conference games will begin at 7:30 p.m.
McDowell Titans football schedule 2021
Date Opponent
Aug, 20 R-S Central
Aug. 27 @Mitchell*
Sept. 3 East Rutherford
Sept. 10 @Avery*
Sept. 17 T.C. Roberson
Oct. 1 @North Buncombe
Oct. 8 Enka (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 @Asheville
Oct. 22 Erwin (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 @A.C. Reynolds
Mountain Conference games in bold