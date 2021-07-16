Line 'em up: Titans to play 10-game football schedule as MHS returns to Mountain Conference

The program is looking to get off to a good start in the MAC and is hoping to piggy-back off a competitive 3-3 campaign back in the spring.

Summer workouts are winding down as the official start to the fall sports season will be on Monday, Aug. 2. McDowell will have a full two weeks of preseason leading up to the start of the 2021 season.

On opening night the Titans will renew their old US 221 rivalry, hosting R-S Central on Friday, Aug. 20. The two traditional foes didn’t play back in the spring due to the reduced scheduling. All of the Titans’ games in the spring were league games.

The rest of the non-conference schedule will include an Aug. 27 trip to Mitchell, a home date with East Rutherford on Sept. 10 and a road game at Avery on Sept. 10. The Week 3 encounter with the Cavaliers also rekindles an old series as the two foes haven’t faced off since the 2012 season.

League play begins on Sept. 17 as McDowell will host T.C. Roberson. Then, after an open date on Sept. 24, the Titans will go on the road to North Buncombe on Oct. 1.

Homecoming will follow on Oct. 8 as the Enka Jets will roll into Titan Stadium.