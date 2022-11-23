Like a hurricane: Lady Titans' defensive pressure sparks 67-15 rout of Owen

The McDowell Lady Titans’ 32 minutes of organized defensive mayhem produced its second consecutive impressive victory Tuesday night, a 67-15 thumping of the Owen Warlassies in the home opener at Titan Gym.

McDowell (2-0), employing a near-maniacal full-court press, put Owen (0-2) away early. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Titans had used all 13 players who dressed, made off with 12 of their 35 steals, and led the Warlassies 17-4.

It was 35-9 at the half, and the 40-point, running-clock mercy rule kicked in at the 1:11 mark of the third. It was the second straight game holding an opponent to just 15 points for the Lady Titans.

“We played incredibly hard,” said McDowell head coach Zack McCartha. “The girls really got after it. I’m proud of them. I loved their energy and their effort. They have a lot of spunk all the time. They play so hard and they played really well together tonight. They passed the ball really well. They’ll give up a good shot for themselves for a great shot for their teammates, and we talk about that a lot.”

All but two of the Lady Titans scored, all but two recorded at least one steal, and five players had at least four thefts apiece.

Sophomore guard Kensly Stewart tossed in a game-high 12 to lead the way. Kierstin Kemper (4 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists) came off the bench to pour in 11 on 5-of-8 shooting.

Kaylin Darveaux (4 rebounds, 4 steals) added nine points and freshman Kimora Stewart had a dynamic effort with eight points, six boards, six assists and six steals. McDowell got a combined 45 points from its bench. After a relatively slow start offensively, the Lady Titans ended up shooting 42% from the field.

Meanwhile, they held the Warlassies to 18% (6-of-33) shooting and out-rebounded them 42-20. Owen had five more turnovers (38) than field-goal attempts.

“We didn’t shoot it great, but you’re going to have those nights,” said McCartha. “So we had to turn up the pressure and turn them over and try to get some easy baskets. In the home opener, there’s always pressure, so we tried to get as many easy baskets as we could get.”

They got plenty of those, thanks to a boatload of live-ball turnovers.

The Lady Titans put seven players in the scoring column in the opening quarter and broke open a game that was as close as 7-4 midway through the period.

Karlie Kemper’s basket off a Kinsley McKinney steal and assist touched off a 10-0 run that lasted the final 3:12 of the first quarter.

Kierstin Kemper chipped in seven during a second quarter that saw McDowell outscore Owen 18-5.

The lead hit 40 at 53-13 on McKinney’s hoop off a Karlie Kemper assist with 1:11 to go in the third quarter.

Kensly Stewart notched eight of her points in a 20-5 third period that gave the Lady Titans a 55-13 bulge after three.

McDowell returns to action with a busy schedule next week. The Lady Titans are on the road at R-S Central Tuesday (6 p.m.), at South Caldwell Wednesday and at Owen Friday.

Owen (15) Ellie Martin 1-10 1-2 4, Savannah Hollingsworth 1-3 0-0 2, Carly Hancock 2-11 1-2 5, Hayden Koone 0-0 0-0 0, Elly Wright 1-4 0-0 2, Charlize Smithey 1-3 0-0 2, Amara Fleming 0-2 0-2 0, Aubrey Partlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-33 2-6 15.

McDowell (67) Faith Laws 0-6 0-0 0, Peyton McPeters 1-2 0-0 2, Brooklyn Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Sage Young 2-4 0-0 4, Kensly Stewart 6-14 0-2 12, Kaylin Darveaux 4-5 0-1 9, Kimora Stewart 4-9 0-0 8, Clara McCartha 1-3 2-2 5, Emma Washburn 0-3 0-0 0, Kinsley McKinney 1-5 3-9 5, Kierstin Kemper 2-4 0-0 5, Karlie Kemper 5-8 0-0 11, Abby McMahan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 29-69 5-14 67.

Owen 04 05 04 02 – 15

McDowell 17 18 20 12 – 67

Rebounds: Owen (20) McDowell (42) Rebound leaders: OHS (Martin 8) MHS (Ki. Stewart 6, McCartha 5) 3-point goals: OHS (1-8) MHS (4-18) OHS (Martin 1-4, Hollingsworth, Wright 0-1, Conner 0-2) MHS (Ke. Stewart 0-4, Young, Laws 0-2, McPeters, Washburn 0-1, Darveaux, McCartha 1-2, Ka. Kemper 1-3, Ki. Kemper 1-1) MHS assist leaders: (Ki. Stewart 6) McDowell steals leaders: (Ki. Stewart 6, Young 5) McDowell blocked shot leaders: (Washburn 1) Turnovers: OHS (38) MHS (16)