The McDowell Lady Titans picked up a 10-2 road win at North Buncombe on Tuesday in a contest that was much tighter than the score would indicate.

After jumping out to quick 4-0 lead a half-inning in, the Lady Titans offensively went into a cold spell, producing just one hit in innings two through six against North Buncombe pitcher Kiersten Gosnell. Thankfully, McDowell (5-3, 2-0) found its magic at the plate once again in the seventh with a big six-run inning that broke open what was a two-run contest.

The Lady Titans and their 11 hits, along with a solid pitching effort from freshmen Kinsley McKinney, gave them their second league win of the season.

“I thought after the first we were not totally focused at the plate,” said McDowell softball coach Catriona Young. “We were not patient and just trying to hit the first thing that came across and that allowed the game to remain close. Our focus was a lot better late and thankfully the sticks came alive for us.”

McKinney earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings pitched. McKinney recorded one strikeout and walked four batters. One of the objectives going in was for McKinney to be aggressive with her fastball but keep the ball from getting elevated.

“We wanted her to establish the low strike early and she did nail that,” added Young. “That was a win for her. One thing we have noticed is her fastball tends to elevate some, so the goal today was to keep it lower in the zone. Kinsley continues to learn and is getting better with every day.”

The four-run first started with a walk to leadoff hitter Sage Young. Emma Washburn and Abby Wyatt followed up with bunt hits to load the bases. With one out, Maris Suttles dropped a RBI-hit into shallow right scoring Young. Then with two outs, Addie Station cleared the bases with a three-run double to put McDowell in front 4-0.

The Lady Blackhawks responded in the bottom of the second with two hits and with the help of two Lady Titan errors, the margin was suddenly trimmed in half. Molly Clark and Lily Metcalf each singled to the opposite field to begin the rally. Then with one out, Kaitlyn Richards reached on a slow grounder to Kierstin Kemper who tried to back to third get Clark but failed to do so, loading the bases.

With two outs in the frame, Peyton Whitson grounded back to McKinney in front of the mound, however Suttles missed the catch on McKinney’s throw to first and that allowed two North Buncombe runs to come across, making it a two-run contest.

Fortunately, that was all the Lady Blackhawks could produce in that frame. The score remained the same until the seventh when McDowell put together the big inning to create separation. Pinch hitter Lilly Williams singled and Karlie Kemper reached on a bunt hit between the pitchers circle and the first base line.

Those two hits turned to gold when Young made her fourth plate appearance of the game. Young slapped a fly ball to left, North Buncombe’s left fielder missed on a diving effort and that allowed the ball to roll deep into left, allowing Young to clear the bases on an inside-the-park home run to make it a 7-2 game. McDowell added RBI hits from Suttles and Staton for good measure to push the lead to its final margin.

Suttles, Staton, Washburn and Wyatt finished with the game with two hits apiece. Young’s homerun, Kemper’s bunt single and Williams base hit accounted for the offense.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at Enka.