Lady Titans take 1st at track meet

The McDowell Lady Titans track team scored its first victory of the season in a five-team meet at Avery County, while the Titans posted a second-place finish in the boys’ meet Thursday.

The Lady Titans scored 177 points – 59 of them in sprints and 57 in throws – to finish well ahead of the host team (115). Mountain Heritage (93), Draughn (24) and Mitchell (19) rounded out the scoring.

The Titans posted 125 points and placed behind Avery (163). Mountain Heritage (118), Draughn (74) and Mitchell (54) completed the field.

The Lady Titans had seven first-place finishes, swept the top three spots in the discus, and had three of the top five placers in both the shot put and 100 meters.

Anna Carroll (81 feet, 11 inches), Kelsey McPeters (79) and Ara Taylor (76) went 1-2-3 in the discus. Taylor (31-03) and Carroll (29-10.5) were first and second in the shot put, with McPeters (27-08.5) taking fourth. In the 100, Jayden Ledbetter (13.1) placed first, Tatum Garrett (13.3) third and Peyton Arrowood (13-4) fifth.

Other first-place finishers for the Lady Titans included Kaylin Darveaux (400 meters, 1:14.5); Jamaya Sanders (high jump, 4-06); the 4X100 relay team (54.3); and Claudia Taylor (pole vault, 8-00).

Second-place winners for the Lady Titans were Piper West (100 meter hurdles); McKinna Young (400); Darveaux (300 hurdles); and Ledbetter (200).

Taking third were the 4X200 relay team; and Tatum Garrett (200). Fourth-place finishers included Eva Pool (200, high jump). Taking fifth was McKinna Young (800).

In the boys meet, the Titans’ Tyler Clontz had a grueling but remarkably productive day, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. Clontz ran a 5:08 in the 1,600; 2:16.7 in the 800; and 12.29 in the 3,200 meters.

Also winning first place for the Titans was Jackson Marsh in the 100 (11.8).

Second-place finishers for the Titans included Josh Ellis (100); the 4X100 relay team; Hayden Kelly (200); and Jake Marsh (discus).

Placing third were the 4X400 relay team; and Jonathan Hall (shot put). Fourth-place finishers were the other 4X400 relay team; Jake Marsh (shot put); and Hall (discus). Placing fifth were Hayden Haynes (shot put); Shawn Wild (discus); and Dom Twitty (high jump).

McDowell is scheduled to host a meet next Wednesday, Apr. 13.