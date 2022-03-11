Lady Titans' Mikula headed to Brunswick CC

McDowell Lady Titan softball player Kylie Mikula will continue her playing career on the diamond next season, as the senior recently signed to play softball at Brunswick Community College near Wilmington.

Mikula, a two-year varsity player at McDowell, will join the Dolphins softball program next year. Her choice to attend Brunswick is a stepping stone for her to bigger things academically. She hopes to eventually transfer to a larger school in the region. Until then, Mikula hopes to contribute for the Dolphins. She is planning to make a visit to her future home in April.

“I’m really excited to be going to Brunswick,” Mikula said. “There were some other schools that I was interested in, but staying here in the state of North Carolina allows me to be a little bit closer to my family. The campus is medium-sized, it’s not too big a place.”

Mikula had interested from a couple Division II and III programs in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida before settling on the Juco program.