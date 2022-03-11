Lady Titans' Mikula headed to Brunswick CC

McDowell Lady Titan softball player Kylie Mikula will continue her playing career on the diamond next season, as the senior recently signed to play softball at Brunswick Community College near Wilmington.
Mikula, a two-year varsity player at McDowell, will join the Dolphins softball program next year. Her choice to attend Brunswick is a stepping stone for her to bigger things academically. She hopes to eventually transfer to a larger school in the region. Until then, Mikula hopes to contribute for the Dolphins. She is planning to make a visit to her future home in April.
“I’m really excited to be going to Brunswick,” Mikula said. “There were some other schools that I was interested in, but staying here in the state of North Carolina allows me to be a little bit closer to my family. The campus is medium-sized, it’s not too big a place.”
Mikula had interested from a couple Division II and III programs in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida before settling on the Juco program.
Mikula is a player that over the past four years has shown improvement throughout the way, and it’s that improvement that will give her an opportunity to play at the next level. McDowell head coach Catriona Young has been able to witness the improvement firsthand.
“Kylie is a girl that has improved vastly in the time that she has been here from her freshman year on the JVs to making the varsity team last year and being with us as a senior this year,” said Young. “It hasn’t always been easy, but she has been determined to become better as a player. I’m proud for her to get this opportunity to play after she leaves here.”
With Mikula’s senior year just underway, Young believes that the best is yet to come.
“Honestly, I believe that she has yet to reach her ceiling as a player and that’s an exciting thing, no doubt,” Young said.
Mikula’s primary position is third base, an area of depth on the McDowell roster this year and in previous seasons.
In six career games started, the senior has a .286 batting average, driving in four runs. Those stats are likely to be matched if not exceeded in the games she will play this year as a senior.