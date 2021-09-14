Lady Titans fall to rivals

The old Interstate 40 rivalry bragging rights for the 2021 volleyball season will be claimed by the Freedom Lady Patriots as they swept McDowell on Monday night at Titan Gymnasium.

After the two battled through four competitive games last week in Morganton, the rematch wasn’t nearly as close on McDowell’s home floor.

Freedom took the first two games by scores of 25-14 and 25-19. The Lady Titans did come out in the third, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and held a 15-12 margin midway through. However, Freedom countered with five consecutive service points to regain the lead and never fully relinquished it the rest of the way.

McDowell did even things back up at 24-24 but the Lady Patriots put it away 27-25 thanks in part to a kill and an unforced error by the Lady Titans down the stretch.

Mollie Gossett (3 digs) had four kills at right-side hitter. Kelsy McPeters had four kills, three aces, three blocks and six digs. Aubrey Harris (7 digs) recorded two kills. Gracie Rice (13 digs) and Abby Wyatt (5 digs) finished with a kill each.

Addie Brown led the back-line defense with 21 digs on Monday. Landry Kazee added seven digs. Katie Davis (4 assists) also had seven digs in the match and Kennedy Dobson posted a pair of digs and assists.

McDowell (0-4 overall, 0-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) hosted Enka on Tuesday and will be on the road Thursday at Asheville.