Lady Titans fall short against Roberson in league opener

The McDowell Lady Titans dropped their second consecutive road game on Tuesday night, losing 47-39 to the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams in The Mountain 3A/4A opener inside Roy Baldwin Gymnasium in Skyland.
McDowell, now 2-2 overall and 0-1 to open league play, has been road warriors in the early going of the season, having played all but one contest away from home. After shooting a woeful 16% from the field in last week’s loss at South Caldwell, the Lady Titans had incrementally better success, finding the hoop shooting at a 30% clip.
However, Baldwin Gymnasium has always been a tough venue for the Lady Titans to pick up a victory and Tuesday’s outcome was no different.
Kensly Stewart’s 3-pointer on the first possession along with a made two on a transition drive later on gave McDowell its only lead of the night at 5-2.
Roberson answered with eight straight points over a three-minute period to take the lead at 10-5 with 4:12 left in the first and they never relinquished it the rest of the way.
The rest of the first half was back and forth as the Lady Rams were able to hold a small margin at 23-19 going into the halftime break.
It was a sluggish third quarter offensively for the Lady Titans where things begin to slip away.
Roberson outscored McDowell 15-6 in that frame.
Tayla Carson’s 3-pointer from the wing made it a two-point game at 24-22 early in the frame but the Lady Titans committed turnovers on their next three trips down the floor and it led to easy transition baskets for the Lady Rams.
It ultimately snowballed into an 11-0 run that spanned five and a half minutes of playing time. McDowell, in the third quarter alone, turned it over 11 times. Carson eventually ended the run with a 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the third.
Down 38-25 going into the fourth, McDowell came out and made some stops defensively and went on a quick 8-0 spurt to trim the deficit down to five points.
Kennedy Dobson opened the fourth with a lay-in on the low block. Then after forcing a turnover, Peyton McPeters scored off a Carson drive and kick-out to make it 38-30 with 7:07 left. That was followed by a 3 from Stewart making it 38-33 with 6:33 left.
That was as close as McDowell could get down the stretch. After a timeout, the Lady Rams had back-to-back scores in a minute’s time, both of them transition baskets off turnovers.
Stewart finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Carson netted eight points. McPeters (4 steals, 4 rebounds, 1 assist) finished with seven points.