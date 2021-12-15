Lady Titans fall short against Roberson in league opener

The McDowell Lady Titans dropped their second consecutive road game on Tuesday night, losing 47-39 to the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams in The Mountain 3A/4A opener inside Roy Baldwin Gymnasium in Skyland.

McDowell, now 2-2 overall and 0-1 to open league play, has been road warriors in the early going of the season, having played all but one contest away from home. After shooting a woeful 16% from the field in last week’s loss at South Caldwell, the Lady Titans had incrementally better success, finding the hoop shooting at a 30% clip.

However, Baldwin Gymnasium has always been a tough venue for the Lady Titans to pick up a victory and Tuesday’s outcome was no different.

Kensly Stewart’s 3-pointer on the first possession along with a made two on a transition drive later on gave McDowell its only lead of the night at 5-2.

Roberson answered with eight straight points over a three-minute period to take the lead at 10-5 with 4:12 left in the first and they never relinquished it the rest of the way.

The rest of the first half was back and forth as the Lady Rams were able to hold a small margin at 23-19 going into the halftime break.