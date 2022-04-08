Lady Titans drop pair of conference games

The McDowell Lady Titans’ recent streak of prolific production at the plate hit a snag on Wednesday as the team could muster only three hits in a 5-1 loss to A.C. Reynolds at Titan Field.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Lady Titans as the first half of league play has ended.

Hits for both sides actually were at a premium on Wednesday. A.C. Reynolds had just two hits off starter Abby Wyatt, but those two did some major damage.

With no score after two innings of play, the Lady Rockets pushed across three runs. The lone hit in the frame was a two-out, three-run blast by catcher Ivy Holley to give the guests a 3-0 lead.

Then in the fifth, the long ball snuck up again. With one out, Hailey Draper hit a two-run shot to center, extending the lead to 5-0. That margin was enough for Reynolds pitcher Bailey Payne, who earned the win.

The three hits for McDowell included a double from first baseman Maris Suttles in the second and a basehit from shortstop Sage Young to begin the bottom of the sixth. Young scored in that frame on a sacrifice fly for the only run. The final hit was a two-out single from Addie Brown in the seventh.

McDowell fell to T.C. Roberson 8-7 on the road Thursday. That loss dropped the Lady Titans to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

With the Buncombe County schools on spring break next week, McDowell will play three nonconference games. The Lady Titans host Alexander Central Monday, Draughn Wednesday and Mitchell Thursday.