Lady Titans drop close one to A.C. Reynolds

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to the A.C. Reynolds Rockets on Tuesday afternoon in Fairview.

McDowell (2-4) couldn’t recover from losing singles matches at the top four seeds. The Lady Titans’ win came at the fifth and sixth seeds and they took two of the three doubles matches.

Maris Suttles defeated Sara McCrea 6-1, 6-2 at the fifth seed. Sixth seed McKinna Young beat Brooke Sims in a tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-2 (11-9).

In doubles, Suttles and Emma Washburn teamed up to defeat McCrea and Hallee Lane 8-4. Young and Tessa Ross scored an 8-0 shutout of Sims and Nashala Villarreal for the Lady Titans’ other doubles victory.

But Reynolds (5-2) won the other four singles matches.

Sophia Kolmel beat Kylie Handy 6-0, 6-0 at the top seed. At No. 2, Amber Gier downed Washburn 6-2, 6-3. Lauren Talmadge beat Claire Surphlis 6-3, 6-1 at the third seed. At No. 4, Lane clipped Ross 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).

McDowell is on the road at T.C. Roberson today (Thursday, 4 p.m. start).