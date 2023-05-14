BOONE -- McDowell High School’s girls track team had two participants at Saturday’s 4A West Regional track meet hosted by Watauga High School.

Seniors Anna Carroll and Ara Taylor qualified in both the shot put and discus events along with 15 other individuals from the western quarter of North Carolina.

Neither Lady Titan did well enough at Watauga to qualify for next weekends State 4A track meet but they both provided a solid effort. In the shot put, Carroll finished eighth with a distance of 29-5.35. Her performance was highest of any Mountain Athletic Conference participant at the meet. Taylor had a 13-place finish at 26-7.25.

Ardrey Kell junior Tyler Glover took the regional championship at 45-9.25. Glover’s mark per the mile split ranking services was ranked in the top 25 nationally. Mallard Creek junior Macy Dulaney (41-1.25) finished in second, nearly five feet shorter than Glover. Rocky River sophomore Alexandria Jefferson (37-10.50) and Berry Academy senior Gloria Nutsigbe (37-8.25) also threw well enough to qualify for states.

In the girls discus, Carroll was 12 out of 16 at 74-8 while Taylor did not place. T.C. Roberson’s Jasmine Nelson at 79-6 was 11 of 16 in the regional.

Glover (135-4), Dulaney (132-0) and Jefferson (128-3) took the top three spots in the discus and Ardrey Kell’s Peyton Gardner (117-4) was fourth, advancing to states.