The Foothills Athletic Conference held its annual conference track meet last week at East Burke Middle School and one local program took home all the gold.

The West McDowell Lady Spartans track team put together a spectacular effort by dominating the field, winning the girls meet as a team scoring 170 points. Heritage Middle School was a distant second at 102 points and Liberty was third with 100 points. East McDowell Middle School had 58 points in fourth place, Table Rock (42) placed fifth and Walter Johnson, along with host East Burke, tied for sixth with 34 points each.

West girls took home championships in four different events last week. First, in the 4x200 meter relay, the team of Braelyn Barber, Favour Osarekhoe, Eriah Carson and Azzy Carson finished with a time of 2:01.33, defeating Liberty Middle School by nearly one and a half seconds. East McDowell’s relay team of Aniah Queen, Adrea Lovik, Wendy Roman and Palyn Allen was third with a time of 2:05.25

The Lady Spartans took both first and second in the sixth and seventh grade 800 meters final. Mackenzie Ballew won the event with a time of 2:51.82 and Alexis Anderson was second at 2:52.67. In the eighth grade 800 meters, Elyse Foster took the gold with a time of 2:59.70, nearly six seconds ahead of the next runner. Gracie Toplitz placed third with a time of 3:07.34

In the discus, it was a countywide sweep as West McDowell’s Melanie Torrison tossed 78’2” and teammate Snowlily Paben was second at 68’4”. East McDowell’s Kalyn Allen was third with a mark of 65’11”.

In the other events on the girls’ side, East McDowell’s Lanie Dameron finished third in the 55 meters hurdles. West’s Kinsley Ledford was runner-up in the sixth grade 100 meters, Rylee Davis and Azzy Carson was second and third respectively in the seventh grade 100 meters and Allie Reid along with Elyse Foster was second and third in the 1600 meters.

Toplitz took a third-place finish in the girls 400 meters, Barber was third in the 200 meters final.

Lovik brought home a second-place finish for the Lady Trojans in the high jump with a height of 4’4”. Barber and Davis took second and third in the long jump competition, Rylee also was runner up in the triple jump. And finally in the shot put it was another McDowell County sweep as East McDowell’s Jayda Robinson was first with a mark of 24’ 6.5” followed by West McDowell’s Snowlily Paben and Kyna Farr.

East and West McDowell Boys finish middle of the pack

In the boys’ conference track championship, neither local team took home the gold but both programs did have respectable showings last week.

Liberty Middle School with 117 points won the meet. Table Rock (107) was second and host East Burke (101) was third. West McDowell was fourth at 96 points and East McDowell (49) took fifth place.

East McDowell’s Carter Fountain took runner-up in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.00 seconds. West McDowell’s Kiryn Johnson won the sixth grade 100 meters with a time of 13.71 seconds. The Trojans Bryce Small was third at 14.35 seconds.

The Spartans endurance runner Emmett Wardwell was runner-up in the 1600 meter finishing behind Liberty Middle School runner Noah Tallent by about six seconds. Isaiah Mosteller took home third place for West McDowell in the sixth and seventh grade 800 meters with a time of 2:44.05, about three and a half seconds behind the winner Kyle Taylor of Liberty. Knox Reese took home first place for the Spartans in the eighth grade 800 meters finishing with a time of 2:25.61

In the field events, a pair of local talent finished well in the high jump. East McDowell’s Carter Fountain was second and West McDowell’s Ben Harris was third both recording a height of 4’10”. Knox Reese took first in the long jump with a distance of 17’0” and also in the triple jump with a measurement of 38’8”.

Kam Routh took third place in the shot put with a distance of 31’10” and Zeke Blanton took third in the discus throwing a distance of 93’11”.