Kirkland rounds out solid career at West Regional

Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe was the home of the 4A West Regional in Women’s Golf on Tuesday afternoon and McDowell High golfer Ashton Kirkland participating, finishing out a solid golf career.

Kirkland on Tuesday shot a 94 on the par-72 course and finished 43rd in a regional field of 67 participants. Kirkland got off to a good start, parring the first two holes. She then double-bogeyed the third, parred four and bogeyed five to be at 3-over.

It was the next couple holes that were a challenge.

Kirkland scored a seven on a par-3 sixth hole, a nine on a par-5 seventh and then a pair a double bogeys on eight and nine put her at 51 halfway through the round.

On the back nine, Kirkland settled back down and scored a respectable 43 to finish her high school career.

Kirkland finishes as a three-time All-Conference and Regional qualifier. She finished in sixth in league play and led the Lady Titans in Mountain 3A/4A matches this season.

Three players in Tuesday’s regional shot par or below. Cox Mill sophomore Sophie Lauture shot a spectacular 7-under (65), followed by Myers Park freshmen Elizabeth Rudsill (71) at 1-under. Ardrey Kell sophomore Nicole Nash was an even par on Tuesday.