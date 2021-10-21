 Skip to main content
Kirkland rounds out solid career at West Regional
  Updated
Lady Titans senior Ashton Kirkland putts at Marion Lake Club during a match earlier in the season. Kirkland finished her solid high school golf career at the West 4A Regional this week.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe was the home of the 4A West Regional in Women’s Golf on Tuesday afternoon and McDowell High golfer Ashton Kirkland participating, finishing out a solid golf career.

Kirkland on Tuesday shot a 94 on the par-72 course and finished 43rd in a regional field of 67 participants. Kirkland got off to a good start, parring the first two holes. She then double-bogeyed the third, parred four and bogeyed five to be at 3-over.

It was the next couple holes that were a challenge.

Kirkland scored a seven on a par-3 sixth hole, a nine on a par-5 seventh and then a pair a double bogeys on eight and nine put her at 51 halfway through the round.

On the back nine, Kirkland settled back down and scored a respectable 43 to finish her high school career.

Kirkland finishes as a three-time All-Conference and Regional qualifier. She finished in sixth in league play and led the Lady Titans in Mountain 3A/4A matches this season.

Three players in Tuesday’s regional shot par or below. Cox Mill sophomore Sophie Lauture shot a spectacular 7-under (65), followed by Myers Park freshmen Elizabeth Rudsill (71) at 1-under. Ardrey Kell sophomore Nicole Nash was an even par on Tuesday.

Asheville High sophomore Lil Carcel qualified for the state championship, shooting 3-over and placing seventh. Gigi Nagy (A.C. Reynolds) shot an 84 and T.C. Roberson freshman Brynn Bishop qualified for states with a 78.

One TMC 3A/4A golfer was a medalist this week. North Buncombe’s Bekka Mull shot a 5-over 75 at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden, qualifying for the 3A state championships.

