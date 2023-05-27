Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The local fishing spots inside of Lake James were busy on Friday night as 42 teams participated in the Friday Night Tournament sponsored by Skyline Marine.

Some big numbers were turned in at the top as Kevin Glenn and Todd Ayers won on Friday with a cumulative weight of 15.43 pounds. That included the top smallmouth of the day, which came in at 4.05 pounds. Mitchell Layell and David Simono came in second at 13.39 pounds, with Tom and Darryl Brown taking third at 13.26 pounds. The Browns had the biggest largemouth of the evening, which came in a 4.34 pounds.

Jeff and Harold Grindstaff picked up a fourth-place finish on Friday evening with a total of 11.90 pounds, and the team of Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson (11.54 pounds) came in fifth. Other teams who made the top 10 for week four includes Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke, who weighed in at 10.91 pounds. Travis England and Jeff McCracken was seventh with 10.23 pounds, and Mike Thomas and Neil Settlemyre (9.78 pounds) took eighth place on Friday.

The final two teams inside the top 10 were decided by a razor-thin margin, Dale Duncan and Brian Smith (9.74 pounds) edged out Caden Gettys and Chuck Melton (9.73) by a one hundredth of a pound.

An updated look at the Friday night standings after four weeks of tournaments shows that McPeters and Gibson retains a solid lead with 370 points despite the fifth-place outcome on Friday. Their margin is by 65 points over Crisp and Krajenke (305) and by 110 points over third-place Tom and Darryl Brown (260). Thomas and Settlemyre, along with Jeff and Harold Grindstaff, are tied for fourth with 230 points each.

The Skyline Marine Friday night Fishing Tournament continues each Friday night through the summer at Blackbear Access. Signups for each tournament are available on-site, with early registration available at noon on Tuesdays at the Marine shop.