The calendar has flipped over to September and the Labor Day holiday is over. That means the grind that is the high school fall sports season is in full gear and this week all McDowell High fall sports teams will be busy as conference play has started for most sports.

McDowell football remains in its non-conference portion of the schedule for just one more week as the Titans will travel to Avery County Friday night (7:30 p.m. kickoff) to take on the Vikings in Newland. McDowell (0-3) remains winless on the season after Friday night’s 44-22 home loss to Tuscola. The Titans are hoping to get back into the winner’s column against an Avery squad (1-2) that was shut out by Bessemer City 46-0 in week three. So far in three contests the Vikings have been outscored by a massive 113-18 clip. Last season McDowell has won six straight against Avery including a 46-21 win at Titan Stadium last season.

McDowell’s jayvee football team will also return to action on Thursday hosting Freedom at 6 p.m. Week four was originally an open week for the JV’s but was filled last this past week. The Titans are 2-1 on the season and pulled out a wild 42-36 win at Tuscola last Thursday. McDowell trailed by as much as 16-points on the Mountaineers home field before rallying in the second half.

Volleyball has two on the slate this week

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team had their six-match winning streak on Thursday 3-0 at T.C. Roberson. This week the ladies have an opportunity to bounce back starting with a non-conference match at Freedom on Wednesday evening followed by a home Mountain Athletic Conference match with North Buncombe on Thursday.

McDowell’s 6-1 overall start is just one match shy of the total matches won by the volleyball program in 2021 and 2022 combined. Thursday’s loss to the Lady Rams did snap the largest winning streak for volleyball going back to 2011. Current head coach Jessica Finley was a senior on that squad a dozen years ago.

Girls Tennis looks to build on good start

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team has a really good run last week winning matches against North Buncombe (5-4) last Tuesday at home followed by a 9-0 road win against Enka on Thursday. The Lady Titans will continue a road trip visiting perennial power Asheville on Tuesday followed by a trip to Leicester on Thursday to battle Erwin. Last season McDowell swept the Lady Warriors during the season by a 7-2 score in both matches. Claire Surphlis is 2-0 on the season in singles for the Lady Titans. Emma Washburn and Maris Suttles are 2-1 each as second and third seeds respectively in singles matches.

Boys Soccer faces a light schedule this week

After dealing with two straight weeks of three matches the McDowell Titans soccer team will have just one match this week on the pitch visiting R-S Central on Tuesday night. The Titans are 0-4-2 on the season but have been competitive especially on the defensive side of the ball. McDowell hopes to pick up their first win of the season against a Hilltopper squad that is also winless at 0-1-2. Both squads have already played once with it being a 2-2 stalemate on Aug. 24.

McDowell athletics will hold golf fundraiser

McDowell High School’s athletic department will have its second annual golf tournament Saturday afternoon at Marion Lake Club. The event is scheduled to begin with a 2 p.m. shotgun start The tournament will serve as a general fundraiser for the athletic department for the 2023-24 school year. Cost to play is $75 for individuals, $300 per team.

Signups include two mulligans and one red tee option. Door prizes and closest to pin will also be a available for all participants. For more information including sponsorship opportunities, call 828-460-0513.