The McDowell Lady Titans could not have asked for a better start to the 2023 high school volleyball season as the team secured a three-game sweep of the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers Monday night at Titan Gymnasium.

McDowell (1-0) opened the match with 13-of-17 points scored and that set the tone of the entire evening. The Lady Titans took the first game winning by a 25-15 margin and then a 25-17 victory in the second. Then in the third a 10-2 start by McDowell shut the door on the Lady Mountaineers winning the final game 25-8 to earn the sweep.

Monday’s victory was catapulted by several good individual performances. Outside hitter Abby Wyatt (eight digs, one ace) finished with nine kills. Kensly Stewart (17 digs) added a half-dozen kills. Freshmen Khloe Joyner (three blocks) and Miranda Wall added three kills each.

Addie Staton (10 assists, 4 aces) chipped in with a pair of kills. Kimora Stewart (two blocks), Clara McCartha and Alyssa Carter (17 digs) added one kill apiece.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at R-S Central, next home match is Thursday Aug. 24 against Avery.