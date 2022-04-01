High-octane Lady Titans hammer Erwin for 4th straight win

ASHEVILLE – The hits just keep on coming for the McDowell Lady Titans softball team. Thursday afternoon, McDowell belted out 13 hits in a 12-1 rout of the Erwin Lady Warriors.

Winners of four straight, McDowell (9-3 overall, 4-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) has been relentless at the plate, outscoring the competition by a 73-3 margin during the win streak.

Thursday’s road win keeps the Lady Titans one game behind North Buncombe at the top of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

An eight-run first inning for McDowell set the tone of the game on Thursday. Eleven batters came to the plate in that frame.

It all started with a single to right by leadoff hitter Abby Wyatt. The sophomore made it around to third after the hit got past the Erwin right fielder. Emma Washburn then singled, driving in Wyatt to get the Lady Titans on the board.

Miranda Wall added a two-run triple and Gracie Rice followed with an RBI double, pushing in Wall to increase the lead to 4-0. The rest of the inning included an RBI ground-out by Kylie Mikula, and an RBI hit by Kirstin Kemper.

Wyatt finished off the explosive first inning with a two-run homer to right-center in her second at bat of the inning.

Both teams scored once in the second inning, and then, a three-run top of the fourth by the Lady Titans put them in a position to force the 10-run rule.

The fifth started with a hit by Maris Suttles, followed with an RBI hit from Mikula. Wyatt tripled with two outs for her fourth hit of the game. She was driven in on a single by Washburn, making it 11-1. Hannah Killough doubled, pushing across Washburn.

Wyatt not only was spectacular at the plate but had a great outing on the rubber Thursday, allowing an earned run on two hits in five innings.

McDowell returns home Tuesday to battle A.C. Reynolds.