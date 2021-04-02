 Skip to main content
Hickory tops Titans in NWC opener
Hickory tops Titans in NWC opener

  • Updated
The McDowell Titan tennis team ran into an unbeaten Hickory Red Tornadoes squad Thursday in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener Thursday and fell 8-1.

The Titans (0-3 overall, 0-1 NWC) lost all six singles matches, with their only victory coming in the first-seed doubles match. Kaleb Burke and Sage Deel teamed up to defeat Julian Camacho and Parker Yount 8-6.

Other than that, it was all Hickory.

Griffin Lovern defeated Burke 6-1, 6-1 at the first seed. At No. 2, McDowell’s Isaac Lawing fell to Costen Holtzman 6-0, 6-1. Deel, playing at the third seed, lost to Lewis Tate 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 4, Max Ledbetter lost to Hickory’s Clint Powers 6-1, 6-1. Jack McIntosh beat McDowell’s Andrew Byrd 6-0, 6-0. At No. 6, Christopher Diamanti blanked the Titans’ Nick Skeens 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles play, Lawing and Jose Rico-Martinez fell to Maddux McCleur and Will Prince 8-1. Byrd and Parker Schwart fell 8-0 to Jack Nexsen and Will Rudisil 8-0.

The Titans host St. Stephens on April 13.

