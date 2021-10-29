Hail Sparta: West McDowell holds off East for second middle school football title in three years

The 2021 version of the county’s middle school cross-town rivalry featured a clash of two of the best teams in the Foothills Conference this season.
Ultimately, the strong ground attack of the West McDowell Spartans was enough to hold off the East McDowell Trojans 22-14 Wednesday evening at Titan Stadium.
The victory gives West McDowell (4-0) its second league championship in the past three seasons.
Even in a losing effort, the Trojans compiled a solid 4-2 mark, finishing third, a game behind Table Rock.
The Spartans ran a total of 33 plays on Wednesday, all on the ground. After stopping East on their first try, West McDowell went 70 yards over a span of 13 plays. Andrew Repasky’s 3-yard run with 4:20 left in the second quarter put the Spartans in front 8-0.
East countered with a quick-hitting drive. Quarterback Danny Brown tied up the game 8-8 with a 37-yard pass play to Rae Garner with 1:24 left in the first.
The Spartans didn’t settle for a tied score at the break. They quickly composed a 54-yard scoring drive. Hunter Pittman broke through the defense and put his team back in front 16-8 on a 37-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left in the half.
The decisive score came right after the break as West McDowell took the opening possession and grinded out a long scoring drive which took nearly six minutes off the clock. Pittman punched in a 6-yard touchdown run making it 22-8 with 2:23 left in the third.
The Trojans were able to trim into their deficit early in the fourth quarter when Jordan Barnette’s 2-yard touchdown run reduced the deficit to 22-14.
West tried to use ball control to run out the clock, but a stalled drive gave East McDowell one last opportunity.
Brown took off running on first down and made it to midfield with less than two minutes to go in the game. However, the next play, a 9-yard pass completion to Barnette, resulted in about 30 seconds of game time elapsing as Barnette was tackled inbounds.
That key sequence ultimately helped to stall the drive as Brown missed a couple pass attempts, and then, on third, down Brown was intercepted by Dometric Twitty – who picked off a pair of East passes – around the West McDowell 25, ending the attempted rally.
Pittman finished with 204 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries. Repasky added 33 yards on five carries.
Barnette finished with 67 yards rushing for East McDowell on 11 carries. Brown had 30 yards on the ground and was 7-of-14 passing for 92 yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions.