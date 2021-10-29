Hail Sparta: West McDowell holds off East for second middle school football title in three years

The 2021 version of the county’s middle school cross-town rivalry featured a clash of two of the best teams in the Foothills Conference this season.

Ultimately, the strong ground attack of the West McDowell Spartans was enough to hold off the East McDowell Trojans 22-14 Wednesday evening at Titan Stadium.

The victory gives West McDowell (4-0) its second league championship in the past three seasons.

Even in a losing effort, the Trojans compiled a solid 4-2 mark, finishing third, a game behind Table Rock.

The Spartans ran a total of 33 plays on Wednesday, all on the ground. After stopping East on their first try, West McDowell went 70 yards over a span of 13 plays. Andrew Repasky’s 3-yard run with 4:20 left in the second quarter put the Spartans in front 8-0.

East countered with a quick-hitting drive. Quarterback Danny Brown tied up the game 8-8 with a 37-yard pass play to Rae Garner with 1:24 left in the first.

The Spartans didn’t settle for a tied score at the break. They quickly composed a 54-yard scoring drive. Hunter Pittman broke through the defense and put his team back in front 16-8 on a 37-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left in the half.