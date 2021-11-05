 Skip to main content
Greeting the season: McDowell basketball teams getting ready for 2021-22 season
Greeting the season: McDowell basketball teams getting ready for 2021-22 season

  • Updated
Practice is in full swing for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. Photographer Josh Davis captured these images of some early season practice sessions for the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans. 

