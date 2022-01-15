Great escape: Titans avoid upset bid by winless Warriors

ASHEVILLE — If there ever was the definition of a trap game for the McDowell Titans, then Friday night’s battle against the winless Erwin High Warriors would be it.
The Titans, with the help of its three senior starters, escaped the trap inside of David Ball Gymnasium with a 61-56 win.
McDowell (7-6 overall, 3-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) overcame a sluggish start in the first and was able to pick up the win, retaining a firm hold on fourth place in conference play as the team nears the first half of the league schedule.
The Warriors, who have yet to get in the winner’s column this season, were a dangerous opponent for about three-plus quarters. Guards Carson Wallace (19 points) and Coleman Ratliff (24 points) accounted for 13 3- pointers in the contests.
Up 54-50 with 3:11 to go, the Warriors held their biggest lead of the night and were in position to pull off the upset. However, down the stretch, Erwin couldn’t not finish the deal as McDowell finished the night on an 11-2 run.
Senior guard Mason Lamb (8 steals, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) had 13 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth, including 13 of the last 15 scored in the game.
Lamb drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:38 left, giving McDowell a 57-56 advantage, one that they didn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
The Warriors were not able to respond after the shot by Lamb as they turned the ball over three times in the last 90 seconds of play and missed on several shot attempts down the stretch.
Jandon Robbins (4 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds), along with Jeremiah Ellis (7 rebounds) added 14 points each to give McDowell some good balance offensively.
One area where the team as a whole made a living was from the foul line. The Titans shot at a 70% clip (17-24) from the stripe on Friday night. By comparison, the Warriors who settled for a lot of perimeter shots, had just four foul shot attempts.
Josh Smith (8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals) finished with seven points. Jeryah Cash chipped in with two points and Kaiden Compton scored one point off the bench.
McDowell finishes out the first rotation through the league at home Tuesday against first-place A.C. Reynolds. The Rockets (12-4, 5-0) were 47-40 road winners on Friday against T.C. Roberson. Reynolds is led by sophomore guard Rakease Passmore, a highly touted prospect who is being recruited by several Division I programs and averages 18 points and seven rebounds per game.