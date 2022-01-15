Great escape: Titans avoid upset bid by winless Warriors

ASHEVILLE — If there ever was the definition of a trap game for the McDowell Titans, then Friday night’s battle against the winless Erwin High Warriors would be it.

The Titans, with the help of its three senior starters, escaped the trap inside of David Ball Gymnasium with a 61-56 win.

McDowell (7-6 overall, 3-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) overcame a sluggish start in the first and was able to pick up the win, retaining a firm hold on fourth place in conference play as the team nears the first half of the league schedule.

The Warriors, who have yet to get in the winner’s column this season, were a dangerous opponent for about three-plus quarters. Guards Carson Wallace (19 points) and Coleman Ratliff (24 points) accounted for 13 3- pointers in the contests.

Up 54-50 with 3:11 to go, the Warriors held their biggest lead of the night and were in position to pull off the upset. However, down the stretch, Erwin couldn’t not finish the deal as McDowell finished the night on an 11-2 run.

Senior guard Mason Lamb (8 steals, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) had 13 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth, including 13 of the last 15 scored in the game.