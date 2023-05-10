The first Lake James Friday Night Tournament of the 2023 season sponsored by Skyline Marine took place last weekend at the Blackbear Boating Access.

The opening tournament had a solid turnout with a total of 38 teams that competed. Isreal Gibson and Grant McPeters took first place and 100 points on Friday with a cumulate weight of 17.03 pounds. The team measured a 5.44-pound largemouth bass and a 3.92-pound smallmouth, which was highest in each grouping. Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke were second (95 team points) at 15.96 pounds and the team of Dennis Reinhardt and Mike Lockee was third, picking up 90 points with a cumulative weight of 13.51 pounds.

The rest of the top 10 from Friday fell over a small amount of weight. Dale Duncan and Brian Smith (85 points) were fourth overall at 13.08 pounds. Jared Porch and Keith Barry (80 points) were fifth at 13.03, Anthony and Danny Killough (12.75 pounds) were sixth and were awarded 75 points. Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (12.54 pounds) were seventh-highest on the night, and Hagen Robinson and Hunter White (12.48 pounds) placed eighth.

Mitchell Layell and David Simono (12.3 pounds) finished in ninth place during Friday’s season opener and picked up 60 points, and the team of Derrick Farmer and Dennis Killough (11.83 pounds) rounded out the top 10, picking up 55 team points. Thirteen of the 38 participating teams in Friday’s tournament had cumulative weights of 10 or more pounds.

The Lake James Friday Night Tournament is calculated based on the weight of a five-fish limit of smallmouth, largemouth or spotted bass. At least three of the five submissions in each tournament must measure at least 14 inches in length. Points are awarded in 5-point increments, starting with 100 for first place down to 10 points from 19th and below.

Killoughs win week two of Tuesday Night Trail

The second tournament of the Tuesday Night Trail series took place Tuesday evening out at Blackbear Access with 43 different teams participating, the highest single round in two years.

Danny and Anthony Killough took home first place and 100 points on Tuesday with a cumulative weight of 13.14 pounds, beating out Jeff Wilson and Justin Ramsey (12.11) by over a pound. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchannan placed third (12.09) by just a small margin. Isreal Gibson and Grant McPeters (11.14) were fourth and the team of Bryan Silvers and Kevin Glenn finish in fifth place at 11.12 pounds.

The rest of the top 10 included Caleb Lewis and Braxton Tehandon in sixth at 11.09 pounds, and Dustin and Chad Greene (11.05) were seventh. Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe (10.13) placed eighth, Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (10.12) were ninth and the team of Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry rounded out the top 10 with a cumulative weight of 10.06 pounds.

Fourteenth-place team Tony Davis and Jody Franklin (8.03 lbs.) caught the largest bigmouth of the evening at an even 4 pounds and the duo of Stan Brackett and Chris Jackson captured a 4.01-pound smallmouth.