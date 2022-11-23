The McDowell High basketball teams hosted Owen Tuesday night in the home opener at Titan Gym. It will be the last time they'll play at home for a while. McDowell has road games next week at R-S Central (Tuesday), South Caldwell (Wednesday) and Owen (Friday). The next home game is set for Dec. 6 against Tuscola.
Friendly confines: McDowell hoops teams take on Owen in home opener
- Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
