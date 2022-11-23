 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friendly confines: McDowell hoops teams take on Owen in home opener

  • Updated
McDowell Lady Titan defenders Brooklyn Thomson, 25, Faith Laws, 21, and Sage Young, 30, converge on an Owen shooter during Tuesday's 67-15 win.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell High basketball teams hosted Owen Tuesday night in the home opener at Titan Gym. It will be the last time they'll play at home for a while. McDowell has road games next week at R-S Central (Tuesday), South Caldwell (Wednesday) and Owen (Friday). The next home game is set for Dec. 6 against Tuscola.

McDowell sophomore Rylan Parkins goes up for two of his 17 points in Tuesday's 63-62 loss to the Owen Warhorses in the Titans' home opener.
McDowell freshman Kinsley McKinney goes up strong during Tuesday's win over Owen. McDowell is on the road at R-S Central Tuesday.
The Titans' Jeremiah Ellis scores two of his 19 points during Tuesday's loss.
The Lady Titans' Kierstin Kemper races upcourt with the ball while teammate Clara McCartha runs the floor.
McDowell's Kensly Stewart applies some defensive pressure during Tuesday's win over Owen.
McDowell's Clara McCartha dribbles upcourt on the fast break.
McDowell's Marshall Lamb tries to block an Owen player's shot.
Titans head coach Brian Franklin talks to the team during a timeout.
