With two weeks to go on the Skyline Marine Friday Night Fishing Tournament, the field continues to make a run at the championship round which takes place on Sept. 1.

The ways to qualify include participating in all weekly tournaments and finishing in the top 20 with a minimum of 11 weeks. The third qualifier is through the Shimano Wild Card.

Last week at Blackbear Access, Kelly Logan and Ken Whitesides took first place with a cumulative weight of 14.71 pounds, beating out Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (12.60) by over two pounds.

Darren Sigmon and Chase Howell took third place at 12.39 pounds. Dalton Davidson and Paul Britain (11.85) were fourth on the night and the team of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers rounded out the top five at 11.68 pounds.

The largest bigmouth of the night was captured by Tony Davis and Jody Franklin at 4.3 pounds, with the Grindstaff duo capturing a 4.93-pound smallmouth.

Even on a night in which they struggled to put a large bag together, Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson (1,165) continue to hold a solid lead on both Grindstaffs (1,085) and Anthony and Danny Killough (1,040). The team of Dale Duncan and Brian Smith (970) is tied with Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers for fourth place.

Sigmon and Sipe repeat as TNT winners

On the Aug. 8 edition of Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail, the team of Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe won for the second consecutive week, reeling in a bag that weighed 12.13 pounds which included a 3.04-pound largemouth.

Kevin Ball and Jason Swan, with the help of a 4.07-pound smallmouth, took second place on the night with a total bag weighing 11.15 pounds. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry trailed in a close third-place finish of 11.07 pounds.

Fourth place belonged to Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson (11.02) and the team of Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown was fifth place at 10.04 pounds.

McPeters and Gibson continue to hold a slimmer margin on the Tuesday night standings (1,393) ahead of Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (1,368). Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (1,352) are in third place just ahead of Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp (1,315), and in fifth place in the standings are the teams of Anthony and Danny Killough (1,302) along with Sigmon and Sipe.