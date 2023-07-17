The team of Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke picked up a victory at the Skyline Marine Friday night fishing tournament located at Blackbear Access.

A total of 42 teams casted from Blackbear on Friday, avoiding thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier in the day. Crisp and Krajenke took first place with a bag that weighed 13.69 pounds, including a 3.94-pound largemouth which was the largest of the week. Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers finished in second (13.36), Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (12.25) were third, Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (12.14) placed fourth and the team of Bryan Silvers and Richie Atkins (12.03) rounded out the top five.

Twelve of the 42 teams that participated on Friday captured at least 10-pounds with four more reaching the 9-pound mark.

Points leaders Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson took sixth place on Friday and remain on top of the leaderboard with 945 points, holding an extensive 170-point advantage over Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (775). Anthony and Danny Killough remain in third place (740) on the season after scoring just 30 points on Friday night. Roberts and Childers (730) are currently fourth in the points race and the team of Dale Duncan and Brian Smith is in fifth place with 620 points.

Davis and Franklin reign supreme on Tuesday Night Trail

At last week’s Tuesday night Trail event, the team of Tony Davis and Jody Franklin took home first place for the first time in 2023 with a cumulative weight of 14.14 pounds, beating Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (12.02) by over 2 pounds. Davis and Franklin captured a 3.11-pound largemouth, which took top honors for the evening.

Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers claimed third place at 11.13 pounds, beating out Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (11.09) and the team of Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown (11.00) to round out the top five. The largest smallmouth on the evening was caught by Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe at a healthy 4.14 pounds.

In the points standings, Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson remain on top at 938 points, but their grip on the spot continued to loosen as they are just 23 points ahead of Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (915) and 58 points in front of Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (880). Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp (877) are in fourth place in the points and Sigmon and Sipe (864) are in fifth.