Finley: Lady Titans can put versatile lineup on volleyball court

Flexibility is going to be a key word for the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team this season, as many of the faces on this year’s varsity squad will be interchangeable in the lineup.

Coach Jessica Finley returns five seniors from a squad that went 1-14 in 2021. That, along with an influx of five combined freshmen and sophomores and three juniors will give the team many options to put on the floor in 2022.

With no players on the roster taller than 5-foot-10, McDowell will not have as much length up front as compared to previous seasons, but one thing they do have is a crew of people that can play multiple spots on the floor.

“I feel like we can throw different combinations out there at any time,” said Finley. “We are overall a shorter group compared to some in the past but the versatility might be able to help compensate for that.”

Another trait that has shown up in the first three weeks of practice is the work ethic being exhibited by everyone in this group.

“Everyone out here is working hard to get better as a team,” said Finley. “That is really the biggest takeaway from the preseason has been the work ethic. We have some younger kids out there that don’t mind being pushed by the upperclassmen. They embrace the challenge. The work ethic, I believe, will spill over to the competitiveness on the floor.”

The seniors on the roster include outside hitters Gracie Rice and Sage Patterson, defensive players Addie Brown and Emily Crisp and setter Kennedy Dobson.

Junior Alyssa Carter will provide depth on the defensive side of things. Middle hitter/blocker Arianna Bah and outside hitter Abby Wyatt will play keys roles on the front line.

Sophomores Miranda Wall, Kensly Stewart and Addy Staton will also provide help offensively, and two freshmen, Clara McCartha and Kensley McKinney, round out the varsity roster.

McDowell’s varsity schedule kicks off with three consecutive home matches starting Tuesday with Hibriten, followed by South Caldwell on Wednesday and Thursday’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener with T.C. Roberson.

Longtime assistant coach Leslie Hester returns for another season on the bench, along with jayvee coach D’Jan Vallini. Jenny Whitson joins the program this season as an assistant coach.

McDowell Lady Titans volleyball 2022

Date ` Opponent

Aug. 30 Hibriten

Aug. 31 South Caldwell*

Sept. 1 T.C. Roberson

Sept. 6 @Freedom

Sept. 8 @N. Buncombe

Sept. 12 @South Caldwell*

Sept. 13 @Enka

Sept. 15 Asheville

Sept. 20 Erwin

Sept. 22 A.C. Reynolds

Sept. 27 @T.C. Roberson

Sept. 29 @Hibriten

Oct. 4 North Buncombe

Oct. 6 Enka

Oct. 11 @Asheville

Oct. 13 @Erwin

Oct. 18 @A.C. Reynolds

All games are 4:30 jayvee start except *5 p.m.