Finishing strong: Titans earn solid, second-place finish in Mountain Conference tournament

The McDowell Titan wrestling team finished in a solid second place in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference wrestling tournament Saturday.
The Titans scored 132 points to finish behind champion Enka and well ahead of third-place finisher North Buncombe (108). Erwin (92), A.C. Reynolds (90), Asheville (86) and T.C. Roberson (72) rounded out the field.
A pair of repeat champions led the way for the Titans, who also had one runner-up and five third-place finishers.
Senior 220-pounder Collin Campbell and senior 195-pounder Jesse Barrier each won their second straight conference championship. Both were champs in the Titans’ last season as part of the Northwestern Conference last spring.
Sophomore 106-pounder Morgan Repasky took second place.
Rylan Patterson (113 pounds), Luke Roberts (120), Josh Punch (126), Hunter Kirby (152) and Bruin Lytle (170) all placed third in their respective weight classes.
Joseph Thomas (132) and Bryson Stines (285) both took fourth place.
Campbell was the top seed at 220 and got a quarterfinal bye. In the semis, he pinned Roberson’s Roman Federyuk. Campbell then scored a 7-4 decision victory over Enka’s Josh Davis in the championship bout.
Barrier, the top seed at 195, also advanced via quarterfinal forfeit. He pinned North Buncombe’s Colin Hunnicutt in the semifinals. Erwin’s Daniel Rivera then forfeited to Barrier in the championship. Barrier had beaten Rivera 14-9 in their latest meeting the week before.
Repasky pinned Roberson’s Ben Glaister in the semifinals at 106. She dropped a 12-1 major decision to Enka’s Brock Morrison in the title bout.
Patterson went 2-1 in the tournament, taking a 2-1 decision over Enka’s Alejandro Herrera in the consolation finals.
Roberts took the same path at 120, going 2-1. He pinned Roberson’s Arden Gittings in the third-place bout.
Punch pinned Asheville’s Burl Sober for third place at 126 and finished 2-1.
Kirby went 3-1 on the day. He claimed a 7-2 win over Asheville’s Darion Thomas in the consolation final.
Lytle also posted a 3-1 mark to take third place at 170. Lytle won a 5-2 decision over Roberson’s Tre Haney in the third-place bout. Lytle was a second-place finisher in the NWC in each of the last two seasons.
Thomas won a pair of matches en route to his fourth-place finish at 132. Stines (285) suffered an overtime loss in the third-place bout.
McDowell 49, Erwin 27 (Jan. 14): The Titans hammered Erwin in conference regular-season competition.
Repasky (106), Patterson (113) and Marissa Hughes (120) won the first three bouts via forfeit. Roberts (126) dropped a 4-2 decision to Logan Wilson. Punch (132) pinned Victoria Brice.
Thomas was pinned by Jonathan Jimenez at 138, and Nicholas Brown was pinned by Petre Romeo at 145. Kirby (152) got the Titans back on track with a 13-2 major decision over Bryson Plemmons.
Josh Burnette (160) pinned Armando Llamas and Lytle (170) pinned Zac Allen. Jayden Jones (182) was pinned by Erwin’s Cameron Burns.
Barrier (195) won a 14-9 decision over Rivera. Campbell (220) followed with a pin of Jake McAbee. Hayden Haynes (285) was pinned by Brock Anderson in the finale.
Mooresville 62, McDowell 18 (Tuesday): The Titans traveled to Mooresville and ran into a tough Blue Devils squad, falling 62-18 in non-conference action.
The highlights for the Titans came early.
Barrier (195) pinned his opponent in the second bout of the night, earning his 100th career victory in the process. In a show of sportsmanship, the match was halted while the public address announcer recognized Barrier’s milestone victory, which tied the match at 6-6.
The Titans briefly took the lead at 12-6 when Campbell (220) pinned his foe. But McDowell dropped the next three bouts, two by pinfall and one via technical fall as Mooresville built a 23-12 lead.
Roberts (120) got the Titans as close as 23-18 when he pinned his opponent. McDowell forfeited at 126, and Mooresville then won the final six contested bouts, all but one via pinfall. Lytle (170) lost a 7-2 decision in the finale.
The Titans (16-6 overall, 3-2 TMC) were on the road Wednesday night at A.C. Reynolds in a makeup match which was derailed by the winter storm last week. Results were not available at press time.
The state dual-team tournament is scheduled to begin Jan. 29. The individual regionals are Feb. 11 and 12 and the state championships are set for Feb. 17-19.