Finishing strong: Titans earn solid, second-place finish in Mountain Conference tournament

Barrier, the top seed at 195, also advanced via quarterfinal forfeit. He pinned North Buncombe’s Colin Hunnicutt in the semifinals. Erwin’s Daniel Rivera then forfeited to Barrier in the championship. Barrier had beaten Rivera 14-9 in their latest meeting the week before.

Repasky pinned Roberson’s Ben Glaister in the semifinals at 106. She dropped a 12-1 major decision to Enka’s Brock Morrison in the title bout.

Patterson went 2-1 in the tournament, taking a 2-1 decision over Enka’s Alejandro Herrera in the consolation finals.

Roberts took the same path at 120, going 2-1. He pinned Roberson’s Arden Gittings in the third-place bout.

Punch pinned Asheville’s Burl Sober for third place at 126 and finished 2-1.

Kirby went 3-1 on the day. He claimed a 7-2 win over Asheville’s Darion Thomas in the consolation final.

Lytle also posted a 3-1 mark to take third place at 170. Lytle won a 5-2 decision over Roberson’s Tre Haney in the third-place bout. Lytle was a second-place finisher in the NWC in each of the last two seasons.