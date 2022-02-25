Experience in short supply for Lady Titans

Experience will be at a premium this season for the McDowell Lady Titans softball team, however, confidence abounds in a lot of places.
McDowell head coach Catriona Young will be featuring one of the more youthful groups of her tenure as head coach, but she and the team feel that the pieces are there – maybe not immediately but over the course of the season – to make this group competitive in what will be a tough journey through The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.
Young will be replacing her pitching staff as former Lady Titans and All-Northwestern Conference selections Lucy Hames and Avery Jordan have graduated. The team will also be replacing their presences in the lineup as well.
So far McDowell has participated in a pair of scrimmages and a lot of positives have come out of those dress rehearsals for Tuesday’s opener at Watauga.
“I’ve really been satisfied with our girls here in the first two weeks and we have done some good things in our scrimmages,” said Young. “I can honestly say that about everyone on the roster. We have some areas in our lineup that we will have to decide on as a coaching staff, and the way these girls been playing is going to make it a challenge.
“The girls are confident, but you can’t understate the fact that we will be an inexperienced group overall. We will be playing against some teams who are more experienced and mature than us.”
Sophomore Abby Wyatt and two freshmen, Sage Young and Brooklyn Farmer, will take the bulk of the pitching load. Wyatt, who as a freshman excelled defensively in center field, will anchor the outfield when not on the rubber. Young will play multiple infield spots.
The team so far in the preseason has dealt with some injuries from the returning players. Left fielder Addie Brown has been hampered by a hamstring injury and could miss as much as the first month of the season.
Other returning players from the 2011 squad include infielder Maris Suttles, second baseman Logan Lilly, catcher Gracie Rice, utility player Kylie Mikula and Emma Washburn.
Several of the newcomers to the roster will play some important roles immediately. Freshman Miranda Wall could see time at third base or catcher this season. Sophomore sisters Karlie and Kierstin Kemper will compete for time in the corner outfield especially with Brown’s injury.
Freshman Addie Staton, sophomore Alyssa Carter, juniors Lilly Williams and Hannah Killough will provide extra depth on the roster. Most of the girls have been a part of the junior varsity team last season.
McDowell Lady Titans softball schedule
Date Opp. Time
March 1 @Watauga 5 p.m. varsity
March 5 Smoky Mtn., Franklin (@Crest) 10 a.m., 2 p.m.
March 7 R-S Central 4:30 JV
March 11 @R-S Central 4:30 JV
March 15 @T.C. Roberson 5 p.m. varsity
March 17 @Draughn 6 p.m. varsity
March 22 North Buncombe 4 p.m. varsity
March 24 Watauga 5 p.m. varsity
March 25 Enka 4 p.m. varsity
March 29 @Asheville 5 p.m. varsity
Apr. 1 @Erwin 5 p.m. varsity
Apr. 5 A.C. Reynolds 4 p.m. varsity
Apr. 7 T.C. Roberson 5 p.m. varsity
Apr. 11 Alexander Central 4:30 JV
Apr. 13 Draughn 6 p.m. varsity
Apr. 14 Mitchell 5 p.m. varsity
Apr. 21 @North Buncombe 4 p.m. varsity
Apr. 26 @Enka 4 p.m. varsity
Apr. 28 @Alexander Central 4 p.m. varsity
Apr. 29 Asheville 5 p.m. varsity
May 3 Erwin 5 p.m. varsity
May 6 @A.C. Reynolds 4 p.m. varsity
May 10 State 4A Playoffs first round TBA
The Mountain 3A/4A Conference games in bold