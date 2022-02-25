Experience in short supply for Lady Titans

Experience will be at a premium this season for the McDowell Lady Titans softball team, however, confidence abounds in a lot of places.

McDowell head coach Catriona Young will be featuring one of the more youthful groups of her tenure as head coach, but she and the team feel that the pieces are there – maybe not immediately but over the course of the season – to make this group competitive in what will be a tough journey through The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

Young will be replacing her pitching staff as former Lady Titans and All-Northwestern Conference selections Lucy Hames and Avery Jordan have graduated. The team will also be replacing their presences in the lineup as well.

So far McDowell has participated in a pair of scrimmages and a lot of positives have come out of those dress rehearsals for Tuesday’s opener at Watauga.

“I’ve really been satisfied with our girls here in the first two weeks and we have done some good things in our scrimmages,” said Young. “I can honestly say that about everyone on the roster. We have some areas in our lineup that we will have to decide on as a coaching staff, and the way these girls been playing is going to make it a challenge.