Encore, encore: Titans hope to capture some of last season's magic

Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two decades along with a state playoff run that literally came one pitch shy of resulting in an appearance in the 4A West Regional championship game.

With that memorable run and a 14-2 record now in the history books, a new season gets underway for the Titans on Tuesday in a season that will feature a lot of new faces on the diamond along with a new conference affiliation.

McDowell head coach Alex Smith will be replacing one of the most decorated senior classes of his tenure as head coach of the program. That, combined with re-joining The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, would for most teams be an excuse to expect some retraction on the field.

However, this year’s group is embracing the challenge ahead of it this spring.

“The experience our program had last year I feel had rubbed off, especially to our younger kids,” said Smith. “They understand the importance of getting in and working hard every day and what that can result in over the long term. This is a new season and we’ll have some new pieces, but it hasn’t curtailed their excitement for the season.”