Encore, encore: Titans hope to capture some of last season's magic

Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two decades along with a state playoff run that literally came one pitch shy of resulting in an appearance in the 4A West Regional championship game.
With that memorable run and a 14-2 record now in the history books, a new season gets underway for the Titans on Tuesday in a season that will feature a lot of new faces on the diamond along with a new conference affiliation.
McDowell head coach Alex Smith will be replacing one of the most decorated senior classes of his tenure as head coach of the program. That, combined with re-joining The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, would for most teams be an excuse to expect some retraction on the field.
However, this year’s group is embracing the challenge ahead of it this spring.
“The experience our program had last year I feel had rubbed off, especially to our younger kids,” said Smith. “They understand the importance of getting in and working hard every day and what that can result in over the long term. This is a new season and we’ll have some new pieces, but it hasn’t curtailed their excitement for the season.”
The 2022 Titans will need to fill some big shoes, starting first with its pitching staff. Former Titans and current Mars Hill freshmen Chapel Matson and Dusty Revis made a great 1-2 combo for Smith on the bump last spring.
And with the modified COVID schedule last year, it gave McDowell the ability to piggyback both guys with each other as necessary. With a more traditional schedule returning, where teams can play more than twice in a week, the Titans will need a deeper selection of arms.
Senior righty Ty Smith returns the most experience, tossing 11 innings in four appearances and posting a 1.27 earned run average. Joining Smith on the mound will be first-year varsity players Noah Higgins and Hunter Byerly. Both have compiled work over the past two seasons on the jayvees and will be expected to compete as starters.
McDowell will also have a new look at most fielding positions. The two main returning pieces will lie up the middle, as senior Logan Duncan will secure a middle-infield spot and former corner outfielder Ethan Hensley will play more in center, directing the outfield defense.
Duncan hit .300 last year as the starting second baseman and was second on the team in runs scored with 18. The senior will play more shortstop this season and is a solid option in relief.
Hensley batted .333 in 2021 with one home run and 10 runs scored in 36 at-bats.
First baseman Michael Lewis also returns to handle duties at that corner.
Otherwise the lineup for McDowell this season will have a significantly different look. Cole Weaver will take over behind the plate as the primary catcher. Junior Braiden Beck will see time in the middle infield. Third base will be dependent on who’s scheduled to pitch as Byerly, Smith and others will rotate.
The corner outfield spots will have some variability and players such as Hunter Sills, Evan Kelley and Chase Coley could see playing time.
Coach Smith will also have additional options on his roster depth including juniors Ricky Carr, Blake Boswell, Zach Whitson, Matthew Spivey and Kaden Elkins. Seniors Caleb Jimision and Luke Roberts round out the roster.
McDowell Titans baseball schedule
Date Opp.
March 1 Patton
March 4 @Owen
March 7 R-S Central
March 8 Owen
March 11 @R-S Central#
March 15 @Erwin
March 18 Erwin
March 22 @Patton
March 23 Draughn*
March 24 Mitchell
March 29 @North Buncombe
Apr. 1 North Buncombe
Apr. 5 Enka
Apr. 7 @Enka
Apr. 11 @Chase#
Apr. 14 @Mitchell
Apr. 19 @T.C. Roberson
Apr. 22 T.C. Roberson
Apr. 26 Asheville
Apr. 29 @Asheville%