Down to the wire: East McDowell takes 2 close ones from West in middle school hoops

The Foothills Conference winter sports season cranked up on Thursday evening with a pair of exciting basketball games in the latest chapter of the crosstown rivalry.

East McDowell 39, West McDowell 37 (girls)

The East McDowell Lady Trojans were able to withstand a late rally to beat rival West McDowell 39-37.

East (1-0 Foothills Conference) jumped out to an early 11-4 advantage and gradually extended its lead to as high as 14 points in the second half.

What looked to be an easy victory got a lot closer down the stretch as the Lady Spartans outscored East 17-6 in the fourth quarter, however West ran out of time to pull off the comeback.

Kadence Vanover finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Lady Trojans. Kinsley McKinney added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Kimora Stewart had an incredible floor game (8 rebounds, 6 steals, 6 assists) at the guard position, scoring four points.

Maggie McKinney (3 rebounds) had 20 points to lead West McDowell. Braelyn Barber (6 rebounds) netted six points. Clara McCartha (4 rebounds, 3 assists) tallied five points.