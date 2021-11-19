Down to the wire: East McDowell takes 2 close ones from West in middle school hoops

The Foothills Conference winter sports season cranked up on Thursday evening with a pair of exciting basketball games in the latest chapter of the crosstown rivalry.
East McDowell 39, West McDowell 37 (girls)
The East McDowell Lady Trojans were able to withstand a late rally to beat rival West McDowell 39-37.
East (1-0 Foothills Conference) jumped out to an early 11-4 advantage and gradually extended its lead to as high as 14 points in the second half.
What looked to be an easy victory got a lot closer down the stretch as the Lady Spartans outscored East 17-6 in the fourth quarter, however West ran out of time to pull off the comeback.
Kadence Vanover finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Lady Trojans. Kinsley McKinney added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Kimora Stewart had an incredible floor game (8 rebounds, 6 steals, 6 assists) at the guard position, scoring four points.
Maggie McKinney (3 rebounds) had 20 points to lead West McDowell. Braelyn Barber (6 rebounds) netted six points. Clara McCartha (4 rebounds, 3 assists) tallied five points.
Khloe Joyner (6 rebounds) scored three points, Payton Carter (8 rebounds) had two points and Sanai Corpening scored one point.
East McDowell 43, West McDowell 38 (boys)
The East McDowell Trojans came up with some big plays in the final minute-plus of play to pull out a 43-38 win over the Spartans.
The contest was played with a two-possession margin for most of the game. With the score tied 38-38, Levi Boone (10 points, 4 rebounds), on a high post drive to the basket, gave the Trojans the lead for good at 40-38 with 1:17 left.
Then, after East forced a couple stops, Raekwon Garner (7 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) made three free throws in the final 17 seconds of the game to seal the victory.
DaeShawn Garner finished with a team-high 16 points. Louis Osorino and Jacob Osroino netted three points each. Kane Boone and Xavier Lovik finished with two points each.
West McDowell did most of its damage in the frontcourt. Roby Franklin finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Draken Seaman (19 rebounds) added 10 points.
Jay Radford had seven points. Mason Beal scored five points, JayRon Moore netted three points and Patrick Burleson finished with two points.