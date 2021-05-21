Double award, singular achievement: Cannon makes history with sensational senior year

What she has done statistically in both softball and volleyball has been unparalleled. And her coaches this season are not at all surprised at her accomplishments. McDowell High volleyball head coach Jessica Finley noted Cannon’s year-round work ethic.

“I’ve known Jessica going back to middle school and then getting to know her more during her time as a high school volleyball player, and it doesn’t surprise me of her accomplishments,” said Finley. “You could see from a young age that she had potential. Jessica is a hard worker and is competitive. Her work ethic in whatever sport she played was incredible. She is a level-minded girl and has been raised right. A lot of this has been a great benefit for her these past four years.

“I’m especially proud of her work this year in a pandemic. It could have been easy to lose focus, but Jessica was a steady presence. I’m honored as a coach to have been a part of her journey.”

McDowell softball coach Catriona Young also sees that same work ethic in her former shortstop.