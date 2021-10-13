 Skip to main content
Cougars keep Lady Titans winless
  Updated
McDowell Lady Titans coach Jessica Finley talks with Addie Brown during a recent match.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team was shut out by Asheville High School 3-0 Tuesday night.

With three matches left in the 2021 season, the Lady Titans (0-12 overall, 0-9 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) continue to search for their first win of the season. All three games had the identical score of 25-15 in favor of the Lady Cougars.

In games one and three, Asheville jumped out to big leads early and was never challenged. The middle game saw McDowell put together its best effort as they were up 10-9 at one point before a run of seven consecutive service points by the Lady Cougars shifted momentum.

Aubrey Harris collected a team high three kills in the match. Katie Davis (4 digs) added two kills. Mollie Gossett, Saige Patterson and Kennedy Dobson (5 digs, 2 aces) had one kill apiece.

Defensively, Addie Brown finished with 17 digs. Gracie Rice compiled nine digs. Emily Crisp had eight digs and Landry Kazee compiled six digs.

McDowell’s home finale will take place Thursday against Erwin. The team will be on the road next week at Reynolds (Tuesday) and Enka (Wednesday).

