Cougars add to Titans' woes

Scoring three times in the first 10 minutes of play, the Asheville High Cougars took all the energy out of Titan Stadium on Monday night, beating McDowell 10-1 via the mercy rule early in the second half.

Asheville (8-3-2 overall, 2-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) was quick to strike and just took the Titans (2-6-2, 0-4) out of the game from the opening kick. They scored three times in the first 7:54 and gradually added from there, taking a commanding 7-0 lead into halftime.

Barfuo Boakye-Boaten had two goals in the match, including the opening salvo, a score in the open net less than three minutes in. Five other Asheville players scored in the first half and three more after the break.

To McDowell’s credit, it was able to get on the scoreboard early in the second half and was able to prevent the shutout. Deklan Gilliand, on a free kick, boomed a shot from over 30 yards away and was able to drop it into the back of the net, putting the Titans on the board. Gilliand’s miraculous kick unfortunately turned out to be one of the few highlights for the home team all night.

The Cougars responded however and pushed three more goals across. Oliver Perez’s shot from about 25 yards out hovered low to the ground and rolled into the right corner at the 53:12 mark, putting the nine-goal rule into effect.

McDowell played without a couple starters due to cards received from last week’s 6-0 loss at Enka, and it was most evident on the defensive end as Asheville pushed in and took a commanding 17-2 shots advantage.

The Titans, still in search of their first league victory of the season, will be at home Wednesday against Erwin.