Commentary: Looks like we made it: McDowell sports teams successfully navigate the troubled COVID seas

The timeframe of a somewhat normal athletic school year generally runs from the first of August to the latter half of May, so you are talking a good nine-and-a-half month grind for us sportswriters, along with all the athletes, coaches and administrators who participate.
For obvious reasons the 2020-21 athletic school year was unlike anything we have ever seen both locally and across the state of North Carolina due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
For McDowell High School, the year officially came to an end last weekend, as four wrestlers performed in the State 4A Wrestling championships, and a pair of pole vaulters participated in the State Track championships.
For a handful of these athletes, their participation ended a full three weeks after receiving their high school diplomas, which is weird in itself.
But as we look back on the year that was, the delayed ending was just the tip of the iceberg as we all got to witness something exciting, heartbreaking and unique for everyone.
It all started in early August of last year when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced that the typical start time for fall sports would be delayed, and that an extensive plan for the school year was being constructed. Up to this point last summer, athletic participation was being allowed on an extremely limited basis and the reality was that a normal fall sports year wasn’t possible due to the state-mandated restrictions that were in place.
By mid-August, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker revealed a sports calendar for the entire school year that included a condensed regular and postseason for all sports, a revised schedule that featured high-risk sports such as football and wrestling being played well into the start of 2021. And finally, the state released a very detailed manual as to how indoor and outdoor sporting events would be run during the pandemic.
Once that announcement was made, at the very least, it brought reassurance that the NCHSAA was willing to attempt getting sporting events back up and running during the heart of the pandemic.
For McDowell High the sports year got underway with a familiar face taking over as the school’s Athletics Director. Long-time coach Joe Cash was named interim Athletic Director in early November, replacing Keith Ledford, who was AD at McDowell going back to 2018.
Cash’s biggest challenge as the new AD was learning how to operate events under such tight restrictions. For indoor events, a maximum of 25 spectators were allowed to watch per contest.
All participants and spectators had to use proper social distancing measures and masks, temperature checks were required and extensive sanitation of seating areas and equipment was required frequently. It no doubt led to an extremely different environment for watching and operating sporting events.
The restriction on capacity also resulted in a lot more creativity in terms of getting the event out to a wide audience. McDowell High, for example, created an athletics Facebook page that did several live streams of events in the early going. Eventually, the school was able to erect cameras in both the gymnasium and football stadium that were linked to the NFHS Network, where events could be watched online.
On the playing field, McDowell athletics got underway in mid-November. It started with volleyball winning a road match at Alexander Central in five close games. That opener turned out to be the catalyst to a productive season for volleyball, giving that fan base a lot to be excited for in this most special year.
Coach Jessica Finley’s team, a senior-laden squad, put together an 8-5 record, which was only the third winning season over the past decade and the highest winning percentage since 2011. The team’s season ended with a three-game loss to Providence in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs
Once volleyball was over, the truncated basketball season for both boys’ and girls’ teams got underway. Both teams spent essentially the entire month of December getting ready for what was going to be a sprint into January and early February. While all of that was going on in an athletic sense, the pandemic was about to rear its ugly head at the same time.
The much-anticipated winter spike in COVID-19 cases because of the lack of a ready vaccine and seasonal weather impacts was starting due to increased holiday gatherings. By mid-December the rates were increasing at such a clip that schools statewide, including here in McDowell, began to convert to remote learning in the days prior to Christmas. By the time the basketball schedule started in early January, the winter surge was reaching its peak.
Both of McDowell’s basketball teams dealt with things that were truly unprecedented. Some nights, one varsity team would play a regularly scheduled game while the other couldn’t, due to a protocol issue with the opponent. Or, some nights you had a jayvee girls’ game followed by varsity boys. And there was even one situation where both McDowell varsity teams played one night against different schools.
The ever-changing and fluid nature of the basketball season made it hard for coaches and players to prepare on a nightly basis and the quarantine rates across the region were so widespread that changes were coming, it seemed, on an hourly basis.
It got to the point you had to wonder at times if playing through this was the smartest thing to do.
In terms of results on the hardwood, the Lady Titans had their struggles and finished with a 3-6 record, ending a streak of state playoff appearances that stretched several decades. The Titans were faring a bit better at 6-3 and had been fortunate in terms of health, but that all took a turn for the worse in February.
A matter of hours after a 71-68 win at Freedom on Feb. 6, members of the basketball team received positive COVID tests, and by the end of the next week, at least seven players ended up contracting the virus and that effectively shut down the season, which was a heartbreaking end for a group in contention for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship.
Morale was not the highest early in February, given how hard the athletic department had worked to combat the virus at that juncture, but some better news was starting to appear later in the month.
Virus rates started to plateau by February and the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine was quickly on the increase. A priority system was developed at both the local and state level as to who could be vaccinated.
It was at this same general timeframe that the spring 2021 football season got underway for North Carolina public high schools. Going into the preseason, state restrictions for outdoor event were still quite severe, as 100 or fewer spectators were allowed in high school football stadiums.
However, the later we got into February, the evidence became clearer that the COVID-19 vaccine was doing what it was intended to do. Just as the football season was about to begin, Governor Roy Cooper announced some changes in the State Executive Orders, changing the allowance of spectators outdoors from a flat number of 100 to a percentage based on facility capacity. That was a huge sigh of relief for schools who were increasingly worried about having their biggest money-making sport play a season with little to no crowds.
For the start of the high school football season, it was a 30% capacity, which for McDowell High, allowed more spectators the ability to attend events. As March rolled in and the surge in vaccinations continued, the governor increased it again to 50%. Face coverings and distancing rules continued to apply as well.
With the start of the football season came another first as MHS created an online ticket purchasing system used to monitor the number of tickets sold for a jayvee or varsity football game.
Once all the logistics were squared away, McDowell’s football program did its job, as there was a sense of optimism building around the program. The Titans won the first two games, starting with a 21-7 road win at Hickory followed by a 21-18 home victory over Saint Stephens.
Once all was said and done, McDowell finished with a 3-3 record. The last win of the shortened campaign was a 30-6 thumping of long-time rival Freedom in the last game between the two for the foreseeable future as both schools will enter new leagues this fall.
Once the football season ended, a split, but more traditional spring sports schedule was underway in April with golf, girls’ soccer, softball and boys’ tennis, with baseball, track and girls’ tennis around the corner.
Just like football bringing encouragement, the battle against COVID-19 was also a lot more positive as all the metrics were going in a good direction, and by early April, Cooper opened up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older.
Also during April, a McDowell athlete capped off one of the most memorable individual sports years in school history. Recent McDowell graduate and softball shortstop Jessica Cannon was voted the league’s tri-Player of the Year along with South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner and Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather.
Cannon, who had also been named the conference’s Player of the Year in volleyball, became almost certainly the first McDowell athlete, male or female, to win the award in two different sports in the same year.
Later in the year, several other MHS athletes won similar awards in their sports. Dusty Revis and Chapel Matson shared Pitcher of the Year honors in baseball; Toby Finn was named Lower Weights Wrestler of the Year; and discus thrower Trevor Kettles was named Field Athlete of the Year in track.
In addition, senior basketball player Trent Lewis was awarded the NCHSAA’s Heart of a Champion award.
As we got down to the final stretch of the school year some of the most special moments overall took place.
In late April, the baseball, track, girls’ tennis and wrestling seasons got underway. Wrestling was placed last on the schedule for the year because of the high risk it posed in regards to contact and potential spread of COVID-19.
The good thing is once the season got underway, a lot of the worries seem to take a back seat.
The Titan wrestling team placed second in the Northwestern 3A/4A and had five individuals qualify for the State 4A Championships, West Regional champion Toby Finn (132 pounds), Preston Dennison (170 pounds), Jesse Barrier (195 pounds), 220-pounder Colin Campbell and 106-pound female Morgan Repasky. None of the male participants won a state championship this past week, but Repasky was a runner-up in the girls’ championships two weeks ago.
In track, pole vaulters Seth Baird and Cal Stephenson both qualified for states, with Stephenson’s 13-6 performance this past Friday earning him a state runner-up while Baird placed tenth at 12-feet. Kettles set a new school record in the discus earlier in the season.
The best was saved for last, as the McDowell varsity baseball team put together a memorable run, going 14-2 on the season, winning its first conference title since 2002 and going on a thrilling, postseason run before losing in heartbreaking fashion in the state’s version of the Elite-8 to eventual state runner-up Reagan High School.
The Titans won their first two games of the season in league play before suffering a tough 3-2 loss at home to South Caldwell on May 5.
However, the hardened veterans on the team bounced back in a big way, winning their final 10 regular-season contests and a dozen overall before losing to the Raiders 4-3 on June 19.
Aside from the performances given by the baseball team down the stretch was the fact that by late May, the COVID metrics had improved so much that Cooper put an end to mask mandates outside and ultimately the end to all distancing procedures.
By the time we reached the end of the regular season, there was a sense of normalcy returning again for sports fans. And with the luck of the draw, McDowell finished by hosting three state playoff games, which I think for players and fans alike felt like a reward for what was the most challenging school year ever.
Almost a full year ago, McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett said in a news release about the re-opening of schools: “We plan to be as flexible as possible going forward. We also ask for patience, and a healthy dose of grace, as we all work together to address so many unknowns.”
A year later, I can say undoubtedly that McDowell High athletics, from the coaches to the athletes, followed the advice of their superintendent as they navigated through something that goes down as its own chapter in the history of McDowell High School sports.
What we have seen over the past year is something that all can proudly share with future generations.