Commentary: Looks like we made it: McDowell sports teams successfully navigate the troubled COVID seas

A matter of hours after a 71-68 win at Freedom on Feb. 6, members of the basketball team received positive COVID tests, and by the end of the next week, at least seven players ended up contracting the virus and that effectively shut down the season, which was a heartbreaking end for a group in contention for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship.

Morale was not the highest early in February, given how hard the athletic department had worked to combat the virus at that juncture, but some better news was starting to appear later in the month.

Virus rates started to plateau by February and the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine was quickly on the increase. A priority system was developed at both the local and state level as to who could be vaccinated.

It was at this same general timeframe that the spring 2021 football season got underway for North Carolina public high schools. Going into the preseason, state restrictions for outdoor event were still quite severe, as 100 or fewer spectators were allowed in high school football stadiums.