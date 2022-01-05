Cold shooting night dooms Lady Titans in loss to Blackhawks

There’s nothing more frustrating for a basketball team than not being able to get the ball in the basket.

It was definitely a frustrating night for the McDowell Lady Titans on Tuesday, as they couldn’t take advantage of some opportunities in a 45-34 home loss to North Buncombe.

Defensively, head coach Zack McCartha couldn’t have asked for a better effort. The team, with its ever-changing look in the halfcourt, forced the Lady Blackhawks into 18 turnovers, and allowed just one player to score double figures, as 6-foot, athletic forward Karlyn Pickens had 16 points. No other player had more than six in the game.

It was on the other end where things went sour for The Lady Titans.

After showing some improvement in recent games taking care of the ball, McDowell turned it over 22 times on Tuesday. And even when the offense got some good looks at the basket, the ball had a hard time going in. With only 12 made shots for the entire game, it left holes in the scoring production.