Cold shooting night dooms Lady Titans in loss to Blackhawks

There’s nothing more frustrating for a basketball team than not being able to get the ball in the basket.
It was definitely a frustrating night for the McDowell Lady Titans on Tuesday, as they couldn’t take advantage of some opportunities in a 45-34 home loss to North Buncombe.
Defensively, head coach Zack McCartha couldn’t have asked for a better effort. The team, with its ever-changing look in the halfcourt, forced the Lady Blackhawks into 18 turnovers, and allowed just one player to score double figures, as 6-foot, athletic forward Karlyn Pickens had 16 points. No other player had more than six in the game.
It was on the other end where things went sour for The Lady Titans.
After showing some improvement in recent games taking care of the ball, McDowell turned it over 22 times on Tuesday. And even when the offense got some good looks at the basket, the ball had a hard time going in. With only 12 made shots for the entire game, it left holes in the scoring production.
“North Buncombe’s size and length gave us some problems, but for us it’s more about slowing down a little offensively and getting under control, squaring up and moving the basketball around,” said McCartha. “You can’t fault their effort. The kids play hard every single time we go out there.”
McDowell had a scoreless stretch of nearly eight minutes in the second and third quarters, but the play on the defensive end kept them in the contest. As late as the fourth quarter, the Lady Titans were in a position to steal the game from North Buncombe.
Sage Young’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:16 left in the game trimmed the Blackhawks’ lead to 34-30. But that was as close as McDowell could get the rest of the way.
Scores by Pickens and a free throw by guard Devon Davis quickly jumped the lead back to 38-30 with 2:10 left and effectively sealed the outcome.
Faith Laws (6 rebounds) led McDowell with eight points. Tayla Carson (5 steals) chipped in with six points. Abby Wyatt (3 assists) and Peyton McPeters (5 rebounds), in her first game action since returning from sickness, netted five points each.
Emma England (5 rebounds) scored four points and Abby McMahan finished with two points.
McDowell continued a busy week of hoops action on Wednesday against Watauga, but results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans will host the Enka Sugar Jets on Friday.